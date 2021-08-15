Just Askin' | What's next for the I-57/74 interchange?
It looks like the interstate bridges on Mattis Avenue and Bloomington Road are all finished up. Any more construction on the way?
Yes, but the bridges are operational and ready for driver use.
The next contract for the interchange project will begin with the Illinois Department of Transportation on Aug. 23.
“The next portion of work will entail building temporary pavements at night, improving shoulders to carry traffic and installing drainage structures to allow for the major bridge construction to commence,” said Jason Smith, IDOT supervising construction field engineer.
The deteriorated bridges were rebuilt and lengthened to accept additional ramps for the larger I-57/74 interchange, set to complete in 2025.
The bridges cost a combined $29.6 million as part of the state’s Rebuild Illinois plan. Construction began in August of 2020 and completed earlier this month.
The entire cloverleaf interchange west of Champaign will be replaced with a new set of ramps, including 11 new bridges and two flyover structures over the middle.
IDOT estimates the total endeavor will cost $120 million to complete.
Mattis Avenue over I-74 averaged about 16,100 drivers per day prior the rebuild, according to IDOT.