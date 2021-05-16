Just askin' | When will gas prices drop?
When are gas prices going to go down? Or are they?
Don’t expect a drop anytime soon.
Gas prices have been increasing in recent months, and it’s not because of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in the Southeast.
“The Colonial Pipeline should not affect the Midwest,” AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said.
Instead, she said gas prices are returning to their prepandemic normal.
“2020 was an outlier, with the reason being no one was really getting in a car and going anywhere,” Hart said. “What we’re looking at now is comparable to what prices were in 2019.”
In Champaign-Urbana, the average gas price as of Thursday was $3.18 a gallon, per AAA, up from $3.15 a week prior, $3.02 a month ago and $2.15 a year ago.
Two years ago in May, gas prices in Champaign were about $2.70 a gallon, according to the price-tracking app GasBuddy.
Hart said gas prices also typically increase in the spring as people start to drive more and gas companies switch to a more expensive blend of gasoline.
“In the spring, prices do start going up because people are getting out on the road more, kicking off with Memorial Day,” Hart said. “I can’t predict when it will level off or how high it will go. It’s something we closely monitor and watch.”