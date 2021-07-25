What’s all the work for at Willard Airport?
It’s part of a $12.4 million “rehabilitation project” for the airport’s secondary runway.
That means a complete 9-inch asphalt repavement, new runway lighting and marking, underground rewiring and some new subsurface drains.
“It’s going to be brand new after this,” Willard Airport Director Tim Bannon said.
Runway 4/22 was due for a facelift. The runway, first built in 1944, got rehabbed in 1978 and extended in 1991, but no further construction has taken place for 30 years.
Some of the runway’s concrete plates got cracked or misshapen over time.
“Over time they do degrade,” Bannon said. “A rehabilitation brings it back up to new condition and restarts the clock.”
The airport and state each contributed about $550,000 to the project, while the other $11.3 million was federally provided.
Project work began May 10 with an anticipated end date of Oct. 15.
How long will the repairs last?
“Twenty years or more,” Bannon said.