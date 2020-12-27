DANVILLE — Illini Drilled Foundations does projects throughout the area, but CEO Lacey Reuther said she particularly likes when they get to do projects in Danville.
The third-generation company is headquartered there, and they’re currently working on the foundations of a pedestrian bridge across Lake Vermilion.
“We’re building the foundations for the extension of the (Denmark Road) bridge because they are building a pedestrian walkway alongside it,” Reuther said.
Illini Drilled Foundations put its rigs into place a couple weeks ago. Reuther expected to finish up their work this past week.
“We don’t get to work local very often, so it’s kind of cool,” Reuther said.
Her grandfather, Harry Reuther, started the company in 1962. After he died in 1992, her dad, Eric Reuther, took over.
Her father is still working for the company but trying to retire, Reuther said.
“My dad was in his mid-to-late 20s when he took over the company,” she said. “And now I’m in my late 20s working on building the company.”
She received her construction management degree from the University of Illinois and is working on an online civil engineering degree.
When the International Association of Foundation Drilling launched a certification program a couple years ago for foundation drillers, Reuther got certified and became the first woman to do so.
“That wasn’t something I was quite expecting or planning, but it just happened that way,” she said. “I got certified, and then they called and said you’re the first woman to do so.”
At 26, Reuther said, “I don’t really think about my age that much. I show up and do my job and try to get projects done.”
She also said she relies on Julie Hines, a vice president who’s been with the company for 30 years.
“She’s the last person my grandpa hired,” Reuther said. “I’ve learned a lot from her over the years about how to be a woman in the industry.”
Illini Drilled Foundations has five employees and works on everything from bridges to cell towers to scoreboards.
“We try to get good employees in here,” she said. “We’re a family-owned business, and we try to treat everyone like family.”