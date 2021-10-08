MAHOMET — While some communities are taking their time deciding how to spend the federal funding they will receive from the coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March, Mahomet had an easy decision, village Administrator Patrick Brown said.
All of the nearly $1.17 million Mahomet is slated to receive in federal funds over two years is going toward one major road project, he said — the extension of South Mahomet Road.
“I’ll just say the timing of that money was perfect for us,” he said. “We had a shovel-ready project we could earmark the money for.”
Mahomet has issued about $8.5 million in bonds for this project, but the current projection is that it will cost more like $11 million, Brown said.
“We’ve still got a significant shortfall to get the project done,” he said.
Phase 1 of the project, which the village hopes to complete next year, will extend South Mahomet Road to Churchill Road. The first part of Phase 1, water and sewer line work, is already underway and is running about $3 million.
One of the permitted uses of federal funding is for water and sewer infrastructure.
The project’s second phase, set for 2023 or 2024, will take the road from Churchill to Prairieview Road, Brown said.
What could delay the project timeline is how much the bids will be for various parts of the work, he said. The projected cost is already running higher than preliminary estimates due to supply delays being experienced across the country and a more precise estimate obtained in the final design phase, Brown said.
Mahomet needs this road extension to support planned traffic to and from the Middletown Prairie Elementary campus and accommodate projected traffic growth, Brown said.
Mahomet’s population has already grown by more than 2,000 over the past decade, from 7,258 in 2010 to 9,434 in 2020.
Also pending for this project is a new at-grade crossing with the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, which is included in Phase 1, Brown said. That has yet to be approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, he said.