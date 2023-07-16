URBANA — Most Thursdays between April and November, friends gather for a potluck at Perry Testory’s home in rural Urbana.
While lots of people have such standing engagements, few arrive at their events by airplane.
“I started doing these cookouts 20 years ago at Frasca (Field) and then, when I moved out here, we started doing it here,” Testory said. “The airstrip and the hangar attracted us.”
The 81-year-old retired Champaign firefighter and his wife, Barb Payne, are part of a tight-knit group of about a dozen neighbors who happen to have a private airstrip in their backyards and oversized garages (hangars) to accommodate their aircraft.
Those amenities lured them to their little slice of paradise in eastern Champaign County four years ago, said Testory, who bought his first plane in 1969, even before he knew how to fly.
“I was driving race cars and I quit doing that, then I got into flying,” said Testory, who estimated he learned to fly for about $250.
“Now it takes about $9,000,” he said.
It’s that kind of aviation lore that gets swapped by the invitation-only members of the Thursday Night Taildraggers, so dubbed because of their airplanes.
“I would call it a group that gathers because they have the same interest,” said Payne of the TNTs.
Not a pilot herself, Payne is comfortable hobnobbing with the pilots or going inside to read if the conversation doesn’t suit her.
“It’s an eclectic group,” she said.
Just ask Bob Coverdill, whose passion for flying and teaching younger people about it is palpable.
The 67-year-old retired researcher in the University of Illinois Mechanical Science and Engineering Department didn’t get his pilot’s license until age 60, about a month after leaving the department where he had worked for just shy of three decades.
“The conversations aren’t just on propellers and engines. We find a lot of other stuff to talk about, then fly home,” said Coverdill, a self-described lifelong learner who launched his own retirement businesses combining his love of flying and photography.
Ag Air Imaging and Airscout exist to scout crops by air to assist farmers in maximizing profit in an environmentally friendly way. He and his partners own 14 small aircraft that they store in several East Central Illinois locations and hire mostly young pilots who have graduated from Parkland College’s flying program to fly them.
Coverdill, who lives about a mile from Willard Airport in Savoy, learned of the TNTs and Testory from his hangar neighbor not long after getting his pilot’s license.
“I found the fellowship of being around other pilots to be quite wonderful,” he said. “I was a brand new pilot but an old guy. I looked at it as a learning opportunity. I get to check out other airplanes and have a group of mentor men.”
Mike Showerman, 51, of Urbana is also a Thursday-night regular, showing up in his Bede BD-4, a kit-built light airplane he’s had for about 10 years. It’s the fourth plane he’s owned in his 34 years of flying, having become smitten with the activity at age 17.
“I fly taildraggers. I like grass strips,” said Showerman, who’s been flying with Testory about 25 years. They met at Frasca Field when Showerman first rented a hangar there and Testory introduced him to other pilots there.
Showerman still works full-time at the UI’s National Center for Supercomputing Applications. The senior systems manager “explores new ideas in high-performance computing” but flies frequently, especially to breakfast fly-ins or other places for dinner with Testory.
“An airport with a restaurant is a good thing,” he observed sagely.
Of their TNT meetings, Showerman said it’s no different from “motorcyclists who drive out to the middle of nowhere to meet for a burger. We call it the $100 hamburger,” a reference to the overhead that goes with owning an aircraft.
Still, Showerman maintains that aviation can be affordable.
“It’s one of those things, you can do it to make it real expensive or do it in a way that it is a reasonable expense,” he said.
“I know a lot of people that spend more on bass boats, motor homes and camper trailers than I spend on my Cessna,” added Coverdill.
No doubt that’s part of the weekly conversation at the Testory-Payne domicile, although Showerman agreed with Coverdill that there are plenty of non-aviation related topics covered — “life, kids, hobbies. It definitely doesn’t end at planes at all.”
“It started out with just five of us,” Showerman said of the potlucks that feature Testory brats and burgers and side dishes from everyone else. “At times, there have been 30 of us. Now, it’s typically around 20 to 25 people.
“I’ve been taking my kids to this since they were born,” said Showerman of his children, who are now 18, 16 and 14.
Showerman’s wife is also a private pilot, and they’ve been known to camp out under a wing of their plane at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s premier annual air show in Oshkosh, Wis.
Testory said his hangar door is open about 3 p.m., the grill gets lit about 5 p.m. and most people are airborne — or driving — home by 7 p.m., wanting to beat darkness.
Not everyone who attends the potlucks is a pilot, and not everyone flies in. Testory said two different neighbor couples they are particularly fond of also typically show up. The pilots are mostly from Champaign County but also hail from Monticello, Decatur, Paxton and Mattoon.
So what does Testory get from hosting the weekly gatherings?
“Hamburger and dessert,” he stated simply. “I enjoy the camaraderie and I enjoy cooking out. That’s all there is to it.”