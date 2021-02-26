BEMENT — Every year without fail, Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood says, school officials spend time talking to children in the community about train safety.
Because there are so many trains that block crossings in town, it’s tempting for children to try to reach the other side in an unsafe way to make it to or from school.
Said Greenwood: “We tell them, ‘Do not climb through the cars; do not go underneath the cars. You will always be excused if you’re late.’”
As in many other small towns, the problem is an acute one in Bement, where trains frequently block crossings, making it difficult to get to the north or south end of town.
Mayor Pat Tieman said blockages of the town’s three crossings have been a problem for years.
“This is nothing new,” said Tieman, who has been mayor for eight years. “It seems like it’s getting worse. Sometimes they’ll stop, and if they just pull up a little more, there would be a place you could get through.”
Calls to Norfolk Southern Railroad were not immediately returned.
Tieman said on occasion, trains will block the crossings for “an hour or more.”
He said an ambulance from Monticello’s Kirby Medical Center, located north of town, could not get through on one occasion.
The ambulance, Tieman said, was en route to a heart-attack victim who lived on the south side, and he died.
It’s not known if a quicker response would have saved his life, Tieman said.
However, Crystal Alexander, director of ambulance services for Kirby, said in her experience, there has never been a problem with an ambulance not being able to get to a person needing medical attention.
She said the ambulance service has a procedure set up in which Piatt County sheriff’s dispatchers notify the ambulance if a train is blocking crossings in Bement.
“That way, we are able to take another (intersection) because there’s a couple in town that we can go to,” Alexander said, adding that if all three town crossings are blocked, the ambulance can use a nearby one in the rural area.
She said the dispatchers also can call the train and tell the crew to make a break at an intersection if necessary.
Bement schools are located on the south side of town. Tieman said village police have caught some young people trying to beat the train as they tried to make it to the Subway restaurant, which is located on the north side.
Said Greenwood: “We have teachers who get stuck on the other side of the tracks” heading to or from school. “We have to cover for the staff that don’t get here on time.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Greenwood said, she has put children wanting to go home after school in her car to keep them warm while they were waiting on a train to pass.
While trains on occasion are stopped to load grain at the nearby Topflight elevator, Tieman said the elevator is “pretty good about not blocking the tracks.”
Instead, it’s stopped there for other reasons, such as waiting for another train to cross.
Tieman said he has asked railroad officials if the train cars could be separated at the crossings and was told it would cause greater delays to get air back in the rail-car lines.
The frequent blockages cause a great deal of anger among residents of the Piatt County community of 1,681.
“I hear about it a lot,” Tieman said. “It’s a steady thing.”
One frustrating aspect of the situation is there doesn’t seem to be a simple solution.
Because of the close proximity of businesses and other buildings to the tracks, the mayor said, building a bridge at one crossing would not be feasible.
And fighting the railroad wouldn’t be economically feasible.
Bement Village Attorney Susan Nicholas said railroads have deeper pockets than small towns do.
“My experience is that the railroads don’t care,” Nicholas said. “I live in Decatur, and we have the same issue there. We have a little more flexibility in being able to get around them.
“I represent a few other municipalities. It’s an issue anywhere that has train tracks. A lot of this depends on changing stations because we’re not building a lot of new railroad tracks.”
Nicholas said she will suggest the issue be put on the next village board agenda for discussion.
Until a better solution can be found, residents can always vent to the federal government.
Tyler Cravens, deputy district director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who represents Bement, said the Federal Railroad Administration launched a new blocked-crossing incident reporter in December 2019.
The agency’s website requests specific information from users reporting blocked crossings.
Cravens said Davis’ office will also “looking into the situation in Bement further.”