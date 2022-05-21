URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board is poised to vote on a new contract for MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt that would include a more-than-10 percent raise in the first year.
The proposed contract, which will be up for a vote at Wednesday’s board meeting, raises Gnadt’s annual pay from $176,110 to $195,000 in the first year and calls for 3 percent annual raises in subsequent years.
The contract would run from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, but it gives Gnadt the option in 2027 to continue the terms for the following five years through June 30, 2032, and for him and the board to negotiate a new base salary that would begin July 1, 2027.
The proposed contract also calls for the district’s contribution to Gnadt’s deferred-compensation plan to be limited to the maximum amount allowed per year, currently $20,500, along with the maximum catch-up amount of $6,500 a year.
The contract would also provide Gnadt with a $600 monthly car allowance that would increase to $700 a month for the five years from 2027 to 2032.
MTD board Chair Brad Diel, who has served on the board since 2011, said a compensation study was done to help determine what Gnadt should be paid.
Another compensation study will be done in 2027 “to be sure we are on the right track to move forward,” he said.
The contract further calls for the MTD to cover the premiums on two $200,000 life-insurance policies, one in which the MTD is the beneficiary and the other in which the beneficiary of Gnadt’s choice would be named.
Gnadt has been employed with the MTD since 1995, and became its managing director in 2014 after serving as director of market development. Before joining the MTD, he was director of Danville Mass Transit for four years.
Diel said Gnadt has received nothing but exemplary reviews throughout his tenure from the district’s governing board, and “this agreement reflects that.”
“We’ve been very happy with him,” Diel said.
Part of the design of Gnadt’s next contract is to take him to the end of his career, if he chooses to retire after 2032, Diel said.
“He isn’t looking for another position somewhere else,” he said. “This isn’t a stepping stone for him.”
Alan Nudo, appointed last year as the newest member of the MTD’s seven-member board, said he’s in favor of the proposed contract and that Gnadt’s reviews from both the board and community at large have been “outstanding.”
Gnadt has done a wonderful job managing through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nudo said, but he’s currently paid in “a very low percentile” of his counterparts in mass transit.
“I go back to what is it going to take to rehire somebody of his stature,” Nudo said.
The MTD board looked at what managers in Gnadt’s position earn in similar-size communities with similar ridership and numbers of employees, “and he’s under-compensated,” Nudo said.
“Plus, he’s in the peak of his ability to run this place,” he said. “There’s no learning curve.”
While MTD ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels, Diel said that’s due to a number of factors — among them many people who would typically be riders continuing to work from home and a shortage of bus drivers resulting in service reductions.
“We had a super-high ridership before COVID,” he said.
According to Gnadt’s ridership report going to the MTD board next week, the MTD provided 813,280 rides in April — more than double the rides provided in April 2021 and about two-thirds of ridership in April 2019.
Even with numbers below pre-pandemic levels, Diel said, “our ridership is really high for the size of the mass transit district we are.”