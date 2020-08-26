URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District may be undertaking a $1 million-plus renovation of its administrative center at 1101 E. University Ave.
The MTD board will be asked today to sign off on allowing Managing Director Karl Gnadt to execute an agreement with a contractor, F.H. Paschen, which was the low bidder for the project at $1,053,000.
The current facility is no longer sufficient, “due to our evolving organizational structure, including increases in staff positions,” said Jane Sullivan, the MTD’s grants and governmental affairs director, in a memo to the board.
The MTD uses only half the building, with the other half formerly leased to a tenant which didn’t renew a lease last year, she said.
That allows the MTD to expand its current space, with still some space to be left available for lease for another tenant, she said.
The project would be undertaken with 80 percent federal funding and 20 percent local funding, according to Sullivan.
The project calls for remodeling the front entrance, call center, bus operators’ break area and operations supervisor’s office, remodeling a vacant area of the building where the operations department can be relocated, relocating and remodeling human-resources and customer-service departments and improving the meeting rooms, storage areas and uniform fitting room.