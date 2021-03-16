URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District has broken ground on the fueling station to power the hydrogen fuel-cell buses it received a federal grant for.
After a $6 million construction permit was issued last month, Fiedler Group broke ground at 803 E. University Ave., U, on the hydrogen production, storage and fueling station.
“Work commenced March 4 and then was halted March 4,” MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said. “The water table is extremely high, causing some problems with the initial pouring of the footings.”
Without construction issues, the station would be operating by the end of August, Gnadt said, but “It’s unknown at this time how long the current delay will be.”
MTD is set to receive two 60-foot articulated hydrogen fuel cell electric buses paid for by a $1.45 million federal grant.
MTD will be the first transit system in the country to operate 60-foot articulated buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
Back in 2019, Gnadt had hoped to have the station operational in 2020 and the buses ready in early 2021.
In addition to the construction issues, Gnadt said COVID-19 slowed things down.
“COVID-19 did cause the initial delay, but then that pushed us into the winter months, so spring was the first time we could break ground,” he said. “When it is operational, we will then have to commission the station which could take a month and a half barring any unforeseen problems.”
The buses will be ready before the station is, so Gnadt said MTD will use a temporary fueling system for a few months.
“The temporary fueling system is from a partnership between two companies — IGX and Linde,” he said. “Linde will bring in tankers of H2 for us so we can complete initial testing of the buses and train the operators on them.”
The permanent station will produce hydrogen using electrolysis.
“The electrolyzer basically takes water (H2O) and breaks it into its component parts — H2 and O,” Gnadt said. “The oxygen is released, and the hydrogen is stored for fueling.”
Assuming COVID-19 restrictions allow for one, Gnadt said MTD is expecting a September “grand opening.”