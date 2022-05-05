URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District may buy three properties down the street from its administrative facility on East University Avenue in Urbana to build a new body shop and storage facility.
The MTD is applying for a Federal Transit Administration grant that would cover 80 percent of the $23 million cost, which would leave the local share at $4.6 million, MTD officials said.
Included in the $23 million estimate is construction, land acquisition, surveys and architectural and engineering costs. Grant recipients will be announced in August, said Jane Sullivan, director of external affairs for the MTD.
Prior to buying any of the properties at 1209, 1211 and 1213 E. University Ave., U, and moving forward with the project, the MTD will undertake a required environmental impact review, she said. That won’t likely be finished until grant recipients are announced, she said.
An alternate plan for the project if the grant funding isn’t approved hasn’t yet been determined, Sullivan said.
The MTD, whose administrative offices are at 1101 E. University Ave., U, currently has a maintenance facility next door at 803 E. University Ave., but that is at capacity and needs updates to accommodate the current bus fleet, Sullivan said.
For example, the MTD’s 60-foot buses don’t entirely fit into the paint shop with the overhead doors closed.
“They’ve made due, but it could use improvement,” Sullivan said.
The new storage and body-shop facility would be built next to the MTD’s commercial-driver’s-license training center at 1207 E. University Ave., she said.
The new storage area would house the MTD’s vans used for its paratransit service for people with disabilities, the C-CARTS transit service that operates in areas of Champaign County where MTD buses don’t run and the vehicles the MTD stores for the University of Illinois’ Disability Resources & Educational Services, Sullivan said.
The MTD’s ridership has partially bounced back from pre-pandemic numbers. In March, it provided 766,766 rides — more than double the rides it provided in March 2021 but still down 32 percent from March 2019, Managing Director Karl Gnadt recently told the board.