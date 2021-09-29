URBANA — Smoking in Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus shelters — and anywhere else on MTD properties — could be on the way out at the end of the year.
A proposed smoking-ban expansion being presented Wednesday to the agency’s board of trustees will be subject to a 30-day public comment period, and then brought back to the board in late October for action, according to Chief of Staff Amy Snyder.
Smoking has been banned on MTD buses since 1975, and from within 15 feet of MTD building entrances since 2008.
But there’s still smoking going on in MTD bus shelters — including cannabis smoking — and on the four platforms at the Illinois Terminal building in downtown Champaign and outdoors on MTD property beyond 15 feet of entrances, Snyder said.
Action on a smoking ban was planned for last year, with a public survey going out in spring 2020. But given the focus on the pandemic, it wasn’t promoted, and the board wasn’t asked to take action at that time, she said.
The proposed new policy would broaden what’s already prohibited to ban smoking and the use of tobacco products, cannabis, electronic cigarettes and vaporizers on all MTD property by all employees and the public.
Employees who want to smoke during their work hours would have to leave MTD property to light up, Snyder said.
Since 2014, the MTD has received 57 complaints about smoking, among them 23 about smoking in bus shelters and 19 about smoking by bus drivers.
Snyder said the new policy wouldn’t be intended to shame employees or travelers. The goal is for everyone to feel comfortable accessing MTD facilities and services, she said.
“This is about access and equality,” she said.
MTD administrators want to collect public comment on the proposed policy through Oct. 28, Snyder said.