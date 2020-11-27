CHAMPAIGN — In addition to its regular reduction of service over winter break, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will continue that reduction to match a drop in fees from the University of Illinois.
Undergraduates used to pay a $62 per semester transportation fee, but that was reduced to $33 in the spring and in the fall to $50 for students on campus and waived for remote students.
In the upcoming spring semester, it will be $23.
“We have adjusted our arrangement with the university due to their compromised revenue stream,” MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said. “They are applying a reduced student fee as a result of the changed environment due to the pandemic.”
Beginning in January through the end of June, MTD will provide its UI break level of service, Gnadt said, with the addition of full Illini service, which includes the 22 Illini, 22 Illini Limited, 220 Illini and 220 Illini Limited.
MTD buses will also run their last trips around midnight, Gnadt said, returning to the garage by about 12:30 a.m.
“That’s approximately 40 percent of what our full UI service level would be,” Gnadt said. “No decisions have been made for after July 1 at this time.”
While he said MTD is finalizing its next three-year agreement with the UI, that won’t be based on COVID-19 reductions.
“Any reduced level of service post-July 1 will be handled separately from the base agreement,” Gnadt said. “Our working partnership with the university remains strong and we are working closely together to continue providing service and to protect each entity’s financial futures.”