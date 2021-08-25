URBANA — Well into Year 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership aboard Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District buses has been creeping back up. But there aren’t enough drivers to go around.
The MTD temporarily reduced service on certain routes three days in a row last week due to a shortage of drivers and warned riders to be prepared for more of the same for the foreseeable future.
No routes are being canceled, but frequency of service on certain routes may be reduced, the agency said.
Danville Mass Transit also made some temporary cuts this month due to a driver shortage, suspending service on two routes beginning Aug. 11. But less than two weeks later, it was back to full staff after hiring a few new drivers, according to Director of Transportation Lisa Beith.
“We really lucked out there,” she said. “But it turns around as fast as it comes.”
It’s not just public transit services being affected by a driver shortage.
The Champaign school district is currently short about 30 drivers for its school buses, district spokeswoman Stacey Moore said. To mitigate the impact of that, the district has implemented a new strategy for picking up students, she said.
The MTD’s preferred number of bus drivers on staff is 220 — and it’s currently about 29 short of that number at a time schools have reopened and University of Illinois students have returned to campus, according to MTD Chief of Staff Amy Snyder.
The MTD provides transportation services for Champaign and Urbana middle and high school students, and while its Illini Route can operate with just two buses over the summer, it needs eight buses when UI students are back on campus, Snyder said.
The worker shortage has been another blow for the public transportation industry already hit heavily by the pandemic. Nationally, ridership was down 79 percent in 2020 over the previous year, according to the American Public Transportation Association.
Beith said ridership in Danville has fluctuated, and she hopes students returning to school will provide a boost.
The MTD’s ridership began gradually picking up this past March, according to Snyder. But as of last month, it still wasn’t back to pre-pandemic levels.
The MTD provided 35,000 more rides in July than it did in the same month last year. But July 2021 ridership was still down 38 percent from July 2019, according to information prepared for board members.
Snyder said the MTD has made some changes intended to attract more drivers, and while it has some applicants in the pipeline, more are welcome.
The route to becoming a full-time MTD bus driver starts with two months of training, paid at $17 an hour — a raise from the previous hourly wage for training, which was around $15, Snyder said.
Upon completion of training, new MTD drivers get a raise to $17.88 an hour and work their way up to the top hourly wage of $34.72, she said.
The MTD also makes health insurance coverage available after three months, with premiums paid 100 percent by the MTD, Snyder said.
All new MTD drivers begin as part-time employees — though in an operation that runs days, nights and weekends, part-time MTD drivers with good availability can still get in 40 hours of work a week, Snyder said.
The MTD starts out all drivers part time before committing to hiring them full time to see first if they meet attendance requirements and if they’ve had any accidents, incidents or customer complaints, Snyder said.
Despite raising the training wage and making paid health insurance available after three months, Snyder said new drivers are low-seniority, meaning they often get night and weekend hours, “and that can be a tough sell.”
And one possible disincentive for prospective applicants who indulge in marijuana: While it is legal under state law, “if you come work for us, you can’t smoke weed,” Snyder said.
Meanwhile, the MTD announced Friday it was discontinuing sending out press releases about temporary service reductions. Snyder said the best way for riders to keep tabs on when buses will be running on the routes they use is to create a free account at its website, mtd.org, and sign up for email or text service alerts for their chosen routes.