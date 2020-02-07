SAVOY — The aviation maintenance business Flightstar received some good news this week.
The Illinois legislature overrode Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s veto of a bill to give tax breaks to aviation repair and maintenance parts.
The legislation extended until 2024 a tax break for aviation companies that had expired in 2014.
“Giving private aircraft companies tens of millions of dollars in past-due tax forgiveness is not the right fiscal decision for our state as we face billions in debt associated with unpaid bills, a multi-billion-dollar structural deficit, and critical needs in schools and public-safety services,” Pritzker said in November when he vetoed the bill.
But the legislation overwhelmingly passed the Illinois House and Senate, and last week, Pritzker’s veto was easily overridden.
“Flightstar is a major local employer whose presence has also helped us to increase the number of daily flights into and out of Champaign. This bill is extremely important to keeping them, and helping them grow, right here in central Illinois,” said state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.
Flightstar didn’t have anyone available to comment on the veto override, but when the legislation was being considered, several Flightstar representatives filled out witness slips in support of the bill.