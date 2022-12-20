CHAMPAIGN — Like everything else, the cost of road salt is up considerably for the winter ahead.
The city of Champaign estimated in March that the road salt it was going to purchase for this winter would cost $66.49 a ton, based on a 10-year average.
What it’s actually going to cost through a state joint purchasing program Champaign participates in to get the best price: $104.51 a ton.
That’s going to cost the city up to $227,542 more than planned, provided the city council on Tuesday approves a budget amendment.
The city public works department is now estimating that, rather than $418,392 budgeted for winter 2022-2023 road salt, the price will run up to $645,933 based on a maximum purchase of 6,180 tons.
Champaign public works officials said the higher amount is based on the current market’s transportation challenges in the way of diesel fuel costs, labor and truck driver shortages, supply chain challenges and general inflationary pressures.
Champaign Public Works Operations Manager Cory Conrad said the city buys down its state allotment continuously throughout the winter, replacing loads of salt as it gets used, and aims to have an inventory of 2,500 tons of salt in the storage dome to start the winter season.
Because the state group purchasing program allows municipalities to order up to 120 percent of what they think they’ll need, and because prices were fairly good last year — $66.49 a ton — the city took advantage of that and ordered more, starting off the season this month with 3,200 tons of salt on hand, Conrad said.
The city of Urbana, which also participates in the state joint purchasing program, is paying $109.52 per ton this winter — a bit more than Champaign is paying because Urbana’s order is smaller, according to Deputy Director of Operations Vince Gustafson.
“This is as high as it’s been historically,” he said.
The city budgeted about $95,000 for road salt this year, and has since had to do a $67,000 budget transfer to have enough funding available to buy up to the amount of salt requisitioned, if needed, he said.
Urbana has 400 tons of salt leftover from last season, and currently has 250 more tons on the way, Gustafson said.
The Champaign County Highway Department is paying about $108 per ton, also on the state program, but county Engineer Jeff Blue said he was expecting the price to be nearly that high.
“Everything was going up,” he said. “Salt is crazy. You never know what it’s going to be.”
The county was already well-stocked on salt to start off the winter, with about 2,000 tons on hand this fall, Blue said.
The county has requisitioned up to 3,000 tons — but has only taken delivery of 1,000 tons for this winter, “and that will get us through at least until next year,” he said.