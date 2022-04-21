RANTOUL — The state of Illinois has awarded a $250,000 grant to improve safety near an elementary school on Rantoul’s east side.
Administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation using federal funds, the Safe Route to Schools grant will go toward new sidewalks, crossings, signs and a multi-use path near Pleasant Acres Elementary School.
Rantoul Urban Planner Chris Milliken said the area becomes congested during drop-off and pick-up times, with no separate entrance and exit routes.
“We had looked at (creating a separate) exit, but you’d have had to buy a house or two and reconfigure it,” Milliken said. “It’s definitely not ideal.”
The project will include changing the driveway and adding a sidewalk in the 1600 block of Harper Drive west of the school.
“The sidewalk is up against the driveway lane,” he said. “The parking is right there, and it gets very congested.”
The project will also include reconfiguring curbs and drainage.
“This will help pedestrians and some bike usage,” Milliken said, noting that many parents pick up and drop off their children in front of the school as well as on Harper Drive.
A Safe Routes to School project was also completed last year at Northview School in Rantoul.
The Pleasant Acres project is one of 57 projects selected from 102 applications received from municipalities and schools across the state.
The $250,000 is the maximum amount that can be awarded for a single project.