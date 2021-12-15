RANTOUL — Amanda Vickery has heard stories of what downtown Rantoul was like in its heyday — before Chanute Air Force Base closed in 1993.
“In the past, they didn’t have to have a marketing plan because people from the base were just walking everywhere,” said the executive director of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.
That’s not the case anymore. Rantoul’s downtown is like those of many Illinois communities: in need of a major face-lift.
The community has undertaken downtown revitalization efforts in the past, with limited success. This one feels different, as the village intends to implement a streetscape project that it hopes will dramatically alter the look and feel of the business district.
The village board Tuesday night was asked to approve application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Downtown and Main Street Grant Program. About $50 million in funds are available, with an estimated 30 applicants projected to receive grant awards of $250,000 to $3 million apiece.
The grant money is not a sure-fire thing.
“It’s competitive,” Vickery said. “That’s something every city in Illinois” will go after. “We definitely need to be proactive and progressive in what we’re trying to do. As you know, downtown Rantoul has suffered for a long time.”
The grant would be a major step forward in funding the village’s streetscape program.
The village announced plans to upgrade downtown earlier this year. Village urban planner Chris Milliken said the grant availability is good timing.
“One of the issues with downtown today is most of the infrastructure is old,” Milliken said. “It’s obsolete in terms of utilities and streets and sidewalks.”
He said downtown has a “fairly good number” of stable businesses, which the village would like to see grow.
“The streetscape project would enable that to happen,” he said.
‘A tourist draw’
One area that could see a major transformation is the site of the former First National Bank building that was demolished. Milliken said it could be developed into a small plaza to be used for an entertainment stage “with a small water feature of some sort.”
One of downtown’s restaurants — Taste of Thai — was a victim of the pandemic, leaving ET’s the lone downtown eatery.
That restaurant, on the west side of downtown, will be expanding due to its popularity. Milliken said it has benefited from the opening of the Rantoul Family Sports Complex in west Rantoul.
“I think the sports complex already is benefiting downtown,” Milliken said. “I noticed that this past summer on the weekends. You saw teams and families. We look to become more of a tourist draw.”
Architectural possibilities as part of the imagined streetscape that would enhance downtown aesthetics could include an archway/gateway feature, plus design features such as model Air Force planes that draw on Rantoul’s history as home to an Air Force base. Its tie to the Tuskegee Airmen could also be highlighted.
In addition to improved roads, parking and sidewalks, the plans call for more open space, more trees and better lighting and signage.
Milliken said early cost estimates for the streetscape have been set at $2.3 million.
A downtown committee has met periodically to provide input on the project.
‘On a better track’
Committee member Regina Crider, who is also a member of the village board, said the perspective of the community has been an important part of the planning.
She said the committee also includes new and veteran business owners.
“I’m excited about the prospect of bringing in some new cultural aspects as well as looking at the art and how to incorporate that to be more expressive of the community as a whole,” Crider said.
She said Rantoul has several positives going for it, in addition to the sports complex. They include the planned construction of a track on the former air base, a new Starbucks on the former Knights Inn property, a new hotel in the works, projected new restaurants, a new motocross facility on base plus some new downtown businesses.
Committee member George Papametro, who owns a couple of downtown properties, is optimistic about downtown’s future.
“I think that it’s going to continue on a better track,” he said. “I think more people are hopeful.
“The chamber has done a lot as far as bringing more people downtown. In the summertime, they have the Friday night events. They had the Christmas parade with Santa Claus. In the past, they have had the Halloween trick-or-treating that did real well.”
Survey says ...
Vickery said there are several rundown properties that need attention downtown. One is the former Hallmark building.
Among the problems noted in the downtown plan are that 25 percent of the buildings are vacant; there is a sterile environment with sparse tree coverage and limited amenities and attractions; and while there is abundant parking, it is not always well-positioned.
In a public survey of more than 150 people, nearly 67 percent say they visit downtown for dining, while about 29 percent are there for special events or shopping, 15.7 percent for work and 11.1 percent for personal business.
The respondents said more dining options, a broader variety of shops/businesses, improved atmosphere and more entertainment/events are needed downtown.
Most are not satisfied with the variety of businesses, property upkeep and the appearance of downtown.