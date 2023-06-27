SAVOY — Savoy will receive more than $22.6 million in federal funding to move ahead with its long-awaited Curtis Road underpass project.
The village already had about half of the approximately $40 million project cost in other grant awards, village President John Brown said.
The new grant, announced Tuesday, “is quite a lot to come up with on our own,” Brown said. “This is really going to help quite a bit.”
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s very competitive RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant program meant to help communities undertake infrastructure projects that would have a significant local or regional impact, according to a joint announcement from U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
The project will include a structure over Curtis Road just east of U.S. 45 to carry the railroad tracks over the road, along with improvements for Curtis Road from Prospect Avenue to First Street.
Brown said the street will be lowered six feet and the tracks will be raised 15 feet.
The project has been decades in the making as a much-needed safety feature for a community bisected by the Canadian National railroad tracks, village officials said. It will provide uninterrupted access by emergency vehicles to the eastern portion of Savoy and safe access to sidewalks and roadways.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce that the village of Savoy will be receiving more than $22.6 million in federal investment for the Curtis Road grade separation and complete streets project,” Budzinski said. “Advocating for this funding has been one of my top priorities since taking office, and I’m proud to help this project receive additional federal support as it moves closer to completion.”
There will still be several years to wait for it to become a reality, though.
Brown said engineering work is underway, and village officials anticipate getting construction started in 2025, with the project completed in 2028.