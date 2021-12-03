SAVOY — Drivers on residential streets in Savoy need to ratchet down their speeds to 25 mph following action of village trustees.
But when enforcement of the law might begin is up in the air as the village’s public works director tries to figure out who will install the new speed-limit signs. No timetable for that was discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting.
The lowered speed limit was first addressed at a Sept. 8 study session where a handful of residents of the Prairie Fields subdivision on the east side of U.S. 45 spoke in favor of it. Several residents also sent emails to trustees supporting the lower speed limit.
Public Works Director Roland White recommended that trustees lower the limit with the exception of busier streets considered major collector or arterial routes, such as U.S. 45 and portions of Prospect Avenue, Mattis Avenue, Curtis Road, West Church Street, First Street and Burwash Avenue. Those speeds will be as marked.
White, who noted his staff is down two full-time employees, said it could cost anywhere from $7,500 to $15,000 for an outside contractor to install 30 to 60 new signs throughout the village.
Trustees brought up the notion of having radar-based signs alerting drivers to their speeds, and White said he’s been researching different instruments to do that.
“I anticipate purchasing some of those in the near future. But a lot of things can go on at the same time: enforcement, education and speed management,” White said.
Trustee Jan Niccum was the sole vote against the lowered limit.
The retired driving instructor said he preferred enforcement and education to the expense of putting in new signs.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office provides police protection for the village.
In other business, trustees reversed an earlier vote denying the placement of a ballot box outside the Savoy Recreation Center.
On Nov. 3, the question of putting a box at the center at 402 Graham Drive was defeated by a vote of 2 to 1, with trustees Niccum and Josh Young expressing reservations about its security.
They voted against the agreement with Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons to place a box there, while Heather Mangian voted in favor.
Trustee Dee Shonkwiler, who also serves as chair of the Champaign County Republican Party, abstained, and trustees Bill Vavrik and Larry Kanfer were absent.
But with a full slate of trustees present Wednesday, the board agreed to reconsider the question, then tied on a vote on approving it.
“I think it’s setting a really bad precedent,” said Niccum of the re-vote a month after its defeat. “My opinion of the ballot boxes has not changed. It is a concern for people all over the United States that ballot boxes provide the opportunity for actions that might not make the election as secure as it could be.”
Mangian favored the boxes, saying “time changes things” and that the village should facilitate making voting available to people who have difficulty voting on Election Day.
“There is a protocol to ensure the safety of those ballots,” she said.
Young and Kanfer joined Niccum in his vote against the box while Mangian, Vavrik and Shonk- wiler voted in favor.
That meant Village President John Brown, who normally does not vote, had to cast the tie-breaking vote, and he did so in favor of the box.