SAVOY — The Savoy Village Board is poised to take another step toward a long-awaited improvement project for Curtis Road that includes a viaduct under the Canadian National Railway tracks.
The board is set to vote today on an agreement with Clark Dietz Engineering in which the village would pay up to $3,049,950 for the engineering services involved for the project.
But construction won’t be starting anytime soon.
Village President John Brown said the engineering work is expected to take about two years, and once it’s done, it will significantly improve Savoy’s chances of obtaining federal money to help fund construction costs.
As of 2019, total cost for the project was $38.8 million, but Brown said the scope has been reduced a bit to make it more affordable and keep the railroad structure the primary focus.
According to a description of the project by the Illinois Department of Transportation, it will include pavement reconstruction and a new viaduct under the railroad tracks — with the design having Curtis as a five-lane road from Prospect Avenue east to U.S. 45, then transitioning to three lanes the rest of the way east to First Street.
The project is intended to decrease traffic delays and improve safety and response times for emergency responders who would no longer be stalled by a train on the tracks.