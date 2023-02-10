OAKWOOD — A new Southern Tire Mart location is coming to Oakwood, according to Village President Robert Wright.
Village officials have approved architectural and layout plans for a location of the Mississippi-based chain, which describes itself as the largest commercial tire dealer and retread manufacturer in North America, to be built just west of the Pilot Travel Center at 503 N. Oakwood St.
A building permit hasn’t yet been issued, Wright said.
“We are very excited to have this addition coming in 2023 and look forward to the jobs and services for local residents and the guests that stop at Exit 206 on I-74,” Wright said.
The businesses already at this exit already pull in tens of thousands of motorists, he said.
“It’s a pretty busy place,” Wright said.
Southern Tire Mart operates 15 Bandag retread tire manufacturing sites and 140 commercial, retail and service locations in the U.S., and carries such brands as Continental, Bridgestone, Firestone, General Tire, Yokohama, Bandag, Michelin, BF Goodrich and Toyo Tires.
Wright said there are several locations in which Southern Tire Mart and Pilot have partnered to provide services for heavy trucks and passenger vehicles.
Southern Tire Mart and Pilot reached an agreement about two years ago to create a strategic alliance called Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J to leverage the conveniences of Pilot and Flying J travel centers and Southern Tire Mart’s tire and maintenance expertise, according to a post on Southern Tire Mart’s website.
The company’s corporate office couldn’t be reached Thursday.