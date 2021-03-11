CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced another $250 million in state funding for local transportation projects Thursday as part of a $33.2 billion infrastructure law passed in 2019.
This is the third installment so far to local counties, municipalities and townships, and a total of $1.5 billion will eventually be spent on local projects.
A breakdown of area amounts:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
County government
$962,450
Municipalities
- Bondville: $4,866
- Broadlands: $3,833
- Champaign: $890,307
- Fisher: $20,661
- Foosland: $1,109
- Gifford: $10,709
- Homer: $13,104
- Ivesdale: $2,933
- Long View: $1,681
- Ludlow: $4,075
- Mahomet: $92,266
- Ogden: $8,897
- Pesotum: $6,052
- Philo: $16,103
- Rantoul: $142,144
- Royal: $3,218
- Sadorus: $4,569
- Savoy: $79,963
- Sidney: $13,543
- St. Joseph: $43,573
- Thomasboro: $12,368
- Tolono: $37,862
- Urbana: $453,090
TOTAL: $1,866,927
Townships
- Ayers: $16,118
- Brown: $29,693
- Champaign: $22,370
- Colfax: $31,858
- Compromise: $43,623
- Condit: $29,309
- Crittenden: $34,512
- East Bend: $35,499
- Harwood: $30,617
- Hensley: $25,239
- Kerr: $14,195
- Ludlow: $33,233
- Mahomet: $27,460
- Newcomb: $34,964
- Ogden: $35,945
- Pesotum: $36,063
- Philo: $30,724
- Rantoul: $38,358
- Raymond: $33,143
- Sadorus: $37,687
- Scott: $33,504
- Sidney: $35,516
- Somer: $32,664
- South Homer: $20,605
- St. Joseph: $33,543
- Stanton: $31,948
- Tolono: $25,166
- Urbana: $28,909
TOTAL: $862,467
Douglas County
County government
$132,809
Municipalities
- Arcola: $32,029
- Arthur: $25,131
- Camargo: $4,888
- Garrett: $1,779
- Hindsboro: $3,438
- Newman: $9,501
- Tuscola: $49,208
- Villa Grove: $27,866
TOTAL: $153,842
Townships
- Arcola: $50,043
- Bourbon: $38,675
- Bowdre: $45,036
- Camargo: $28,459
- Garrett: $47,139
- Murdock: $27,850
- Newman: $33,886
- Sargent: $40,756
- Tuscola: $41,114
TOTAL: $352,960
Ford County
County government
$95,809
Municipalities
- Cabery: $2,921
- Elliott: $3,240
- Gibson City: $37,422
- Kempton: $2,537
- Melvin: $4,965
- Paxton: $49,131
- Piper City: $9,073
- Roberts: $3,976
- Sibley: $2,988
TOTAL: $116,255
Townships
- Brenton: $29,198
- Button: $27,889
- Dix: $46,032
- Drummer: $47,296
- Lyman: $35,078
- Mona: $29,690
- Patton: $44,365
- Peach Orchard: $21,410
- Pella: $30,647
- Rogers: $19,145
- Sullivant: $42,524
- Wall: $30,557
TOTAL: $403,832
Piatt County
County government
$117,366
Municipalities
- Atwood: $13,444
- Bement: 19,002
- Cerro Gordo: $15,411
- Cisco: $2,867
- DeLand: $4,899
- Hammond: $5,591
- Mansfield: $9,951
- Monticello: $60,939
TOTAL: $132,104
Townships
- Bement: $40,161
- Blue Ridge: $57,183
- Cerro Gordo: $45,735
- Goose Creek: $52,562
- Monticello: $31,805
- Sangamon: $43,992
- Unity: $44,370
- Willow Branch: $54,294
TOTAL: $370,102
Vermilion County
County government
$423,352
Municipalities
- Allerton: $3,196
- Alvan: $2,966
- Belgium: $4,438
- Bismarck: $6,360
- Catlin: $22,407
- Danville: $362,768
- Fairmount: $7,052
- Fithian: $5,327
- Georgetown: $38,158
- Henning: $2,757
- Hoopeston: $58,775
- Indianola: $3,032
- Muncie: $1,604
- Oakwood: $17,519
- Potomac: $8,238
- Rankin: $6,162
- Ridge Farm: $9,688
- Rossville: $14,620
- Sidell: $6,777
- Tilton: $29,920
- Westville: $35,171
TOTAL: $646,935
Townships
- Blount: $31,146
- Butler: $59,133
- Carroll: $29,762
- Catlin: $38,926
- Danville: $44,098
- Elwood: $22,679
- Georgetown: $21,584
- Grant: $70,401
- Jamaica: $27,459
- Love: $16,117
- McKendree: $22,679
- Middlefork: $49,185
- Newell: $43,991
- Oakwood: $57,573
- Pilot: $45,210
- Ross: $19,945
- Sidell: $32,955
- South Ross: $33,522
- Vance: 32,047
TOTAL: $698,413