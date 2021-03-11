Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced another $250 million in state funding for local transportation projects Thursday as part of a $33.2 billion infrastructure law passed in 2019.

This is the third installment so far to local counties, municipalities and townships, and a total of $1.5 billion will eventually be spent on local projects.

A breakdown of area amounts:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

County government

$962,450

Municipalities

  • Bondville: $4,866
  • Broadlands: $3,833
  • Champaign: $890,307
  • Fisher: $20,661
  • Foosland: $1,109
  • Gifford: $10,709
  • Homer: $13,104
  • Ivesdale: $2,933
  • Long View: $1,681
  • Ludlow: $4,075
  • Mahomet: $92,266
  • Ogden: $8,897
  • Pesotum: $6,052
  • Philo: $16,103
  • Rantoul: $142,144
  • Royal: $3,218
  • Sadorus: $4,569
  • Savoy: $79,963
  • Sidney: $13,543
  • St. Joseph: $43,573
  • Thomasboro: $12,368
  • Tolono: $37,862
  • Urbana: $453,090

TOTAL: $1,866,927

Townships

  • Ayers: $16,118
  • Brown: $29,693
  • Champaign: $22,370
  • Colfax: $31,858
  • Compromise: $43,623
  • Condit: $29,309
  • Crittenden: $34,512
  • East Bend: $35,499
  • Harwood: $30,617
  • Hensley: $25,239
  • Kerr: $14,195
  • Ludlow: $33,233
  • Mahomet: $27,460
  • Newcomb: $34,964
  • Ogden: $35,945
  • Pesotum: $36,063
  • Philo: $30,724
  • Rantoul: $38,358
  • Raymond: $33,143
  • Sadorus: $37,687
  • Scott: $33,504
  • Sidney: $35,516
  • Somer: $32,664
  • South Homer: $20,605
  • St. Joseph: $33,543
  • Stanton: $31,948
  • Tolono: $25,166
  • Urbana: $28,909

TOTAL: $862,467

Douglas County

County government

$132,809

Municipalities

  • Arcola: $32,029
  • Arthur: $25,131
  • Camargo: $4,888
  • Garrett: $1,779
  • Hindsboro: $3,438
  • Newman: $9,501
  • Tuscola: $49,208
  • Villa Grove: $27,866

TOTAL: $153,842

Townships

  • Arcola: $50,043
  • Bourbon: $38,675
  • Bowdre: $45,036
  • Camargo: $28,459
  • Garrett: $47,139
  • Murdock: $27,850
  • Newman: $33,886
  • Sargent: $40,756
  • Tuscola: $41,114

TOTAL: $352,960

Ford County

County government

$95,809

Municipalities

  • Cabery: $2,921
  • Elliott: $3,240
  • Gibson City: $37,422
  • Kempton: $2,537
  • Melvin: $4,965
  • Paxton: $49,131
  • Piper City: $9,073
  • Roberts: $3,976
  • Sibley: $2,988

TOTAL: $116,255

Townships

  • Brenton: $29,198
  • Button: $27,889
  • Dix: $46,032
  • Drummer: $47,296
  • Lyman: $35,078
  • Mona: $29,690
  • Patton: $44,365
  • Peach Orchard: $21,410
  • Pella: $30,647
  • Rogers: $19,145
  • Sullivant: $42,524
  • Wall: $30,557

TOTAL: $403,832

Piatt County

County government

$117,366

Municipalities

  • Atwood: $13,444
  • Bement: 19,002
  • Cerro Gordo: $15,411
  • Cisco: $2,867
  • DeLand: $4,899
  • Hammond: $5,591
  • Mansfield: $9,951
  • Monticello: $60,939

TOTAL: $132,104

Townships

  • Bement: $40,161
  • Blue Ridge: $57,183
  • Cerro Gordo: $45,735
  • Goose Creek: $52,562
  • Monticello: $31,805
  • Sangamon: $43,992
  • Unity: $44,370
  • Willow Branch: $54,294

TOTAL: $370,102

Vermilion County

County government

$423,352

Municipalities

  • Allerton: $3,196
  • Alvan: $2,966
  • Belgium: $4,438
  • Bismarck: $6,360
  • Catlin: $22,407
  • Danville: $362,768
  • Fairmount: $7,052
  • Fithian: $5,327
  • Georgetown: $38,158
  • Henning: $2,757
  • Hoopeston: $58,775
  • Indianola: $3,032
  • Muncie: $1,604
  • Oakwood: $17,519
  • Potomac: $8,238
  • Rankin: $6,162
  • Ridge Farm: $9,688
  • Rossville: $14,620
  • Sidell: $6,777
  • Tilton: $29,920
  • Westville: $35,171

TOTAL: $646,935

Townships

  • Blount: $31,146
  • Butler: $59,133
  • Carroll: $29,762
  • Catlin: $38,926
  • Danville: $44,098
  • Elwood: $22,679
  • Georgetown: $21,584
  • Grant: $70,401
  • Jamaica: $27,459
  • Love: $16,117
  • McKendree: $22,679
  • Middlefork: $49,185
  • Newell: $43,991
  • Oakwood: $57,573
  • Pilot: $45,210
  • Ross: $19,945
  • Sidell: $32,955
  • South Ross: $33,522
  • Vance: 32,047

TOTAL: $698,413

