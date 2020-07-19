SAVOY — The state announced Thursday that it is adding $550,000 to a $9.9 million grant Willard Airport received last year from the FAA.
The University of Illinois, which owns the airport, will also chip in $550,000 to the project, which will rehabilitate the airport’s commercial runway 4/22.
“The whole runway will get replaced eventually,” Executive Director Tim Bannon said.
Construction will begin in 2021, he said.
“This is really critical funding for us, and we’re really happy they’re participating financially in the project,” Bannon said.