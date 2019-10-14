URBANA — Free CarFit checks are being offered to older drivers to see how well their vehicles fit them for comfort and safety.
The checks will be offered from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., U.
The event will be hosted by Parkland College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant program students in cooperation with AAApt and the Clark-Lindsey Village retirement community.
CarFit checks are open to all licensed drivers 65 and older who own registered vehicles.
During the approximately 20-minute check, a trained professional will ask simple questions and complete a 12-point checklist.
Those interested should note, however, that the CarFit check isn’t a driving test or mechanical inspection. It’s designed to keep older drivers on the road safely as long as possible.
To schedule a free appointment, call Sara Hawkins at 217-239-5201.