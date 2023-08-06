The summer is sweltering, and airline passengers swelter over making connections when their airplane is sitting on the tarmac waiting for delays caused by who knows what to get resolved.
What rights do you have as a passenger for such delay on the tarmac?
Firstly, these rights are from rules made by the U.S. Department of Transportation per authorization given by Congress and apply only to U.S. airports. If you are on a U.S. airline stuck on the concrete of a foreign country’s airport, the U.S. rules won’t apply (but who knows, maybe that country’s passenger rights are better).
Secondly, only airlines with a capacity of 30 or more passenger seats flying to, from or within the U.S. are covered by DOT tarmac delay rules.
A tarmac delay is when an airplane on the ground is either awaiting takeoff or has just landed, and passengers do not have the opportunity to get off the plane.
For departures, airlines are required to begin to move the airplane to a location where passengers can safely get off before three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights. For arrivals at U.S. airports, airlines are also required to provide passengers with an opportunity to safely get off of the airplane before three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights.
Exceptions to these time limits are only for safety, security or air traffic control-related reasons. You should not exit the airplane unless told by the airline that you can do so safely.
If an airline offers you the opportunity to get off the airplane during a tarmac delay, and you so choose to get off during the tarmac delay, the airline is not required to let you back on the plane. The flight can depart, and you may be responsible for finding another flight. You’ll need to contact the airline about returning their checked luggage at a later time.
No later than two hours after the start of the tarmac delay, airlines must give you a snack, like a granola bar, and drinking water. They don’t have to serve full meals during a tarmac delay, even if it lasts for a lengthy period of time. However, they must have or get enough food and drinking water to serve all passengers onboard the plane during the delay.
But an airline is not required to hand out food and water to all passengers during a tarmac delay that lasts two hours or longer when the pilot determines that food and water service cannot be distributed due to safety or security reasons when, for example, taxing on an active runway.
Airlines have to notify passengers when they can de-board and must give statuses when delays are more than 30 minutes. Toilets, comfortable temperatures and medical attention must be provided.
There is no federally required compensation owed to passengers for violations of tarmac delay rules. Such violations do subject the airlines to hefty DOT fines. Passengers have 60 days from the violation to file complaints with the DOT.
There are other rules and compensation rights to be had for flight cancellations and passenger bumping, which were discussed in this journalistic-legal-window seat earlier this year.
So, it’s up, up and away after my beautiful tarmac delay.