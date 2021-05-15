PESOTUM — Canadian National is still investigating the cause of Tuesday evening’s train derailment north of Pesotum.
Spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault said Friday that “the investigation for the cause is still ongoing.”
Some 17 cars of a northbound freight train derailed around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Initial cleanup kept U.S. 45 closed between Pesotum and Tolono until Thursday.
The railroad crossings at County Road 300 North and Lincoln Street are still closed, village President Joyce Ragle said, and will be “for a little while.”
While the cleanup could take up to a couple weeks, Ragle said it’s going well.
“Things look really good down here,” she said. “They have moved some of the cars away. They have been in the process of setting them upright and then moving them out. Some are still there. Some are gone.”
Ragle said she’s still waiting to hear what the cause of the derailment was, but “we’re just glad nobody was hurt and the cleanup’s going well.”