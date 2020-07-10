Top of the Morning, July 10, 2020
Savoy Rotarians will tell you that one of the perks of picking up trash along U.S. 45 in their fine village is the encouragement offered by passing motorists.
“Given our bright-orange Rotary vests, we usually get a horn accolade from the traffic,” community service coordinator Jeff Henderson said, “and, sometimes a toot of the passing train engineer.”
On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Savoy will team with the Republican Women of Champaign County to spruce up the road, also known as Dunlap Avenue within the village limits, in what has become a twice-a-year service project. Usually, they’ll fill a dozen trash bags, but that total is likely to increase this weekend.
“After a busy Fourth of July,” Henderson said, “the road needs attention.”
Volunteers, of course, don’t get a dime for their goodwill gesture, but “sometimes, we find a dollar or two,” Henderson said. “Usually lots of discarded paper or remnants of frustrated lottery losers.”
Saturday’s shift is 8 a.m. to noon between Curtis and Windsor roads. Honk if you happen to drive by.
Said Henderson: “It gets us out in the fresh air and living the motto of Savoy Rotary: ‘When it is time for action, we say YES.’”
Just don’t count on a wild celebration afterward.
“I wish I could say that we all finish with a flourish and a cold one,” he said, “but we are pretty tapped out by the time it is over. So we head home, knowing we have taken action for the good of the Savoy community and the people who travel the road.”