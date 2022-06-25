A last-second debacle over rental vans nearly sent Faith United Methodist Church’s annual mission into doubt.
Luckily, area churches answered the call to help keep the goodwill effort on track.
“I’m so grateful for our church neighbors in Champaign-Urbana to come through for us,” trip organizer John Storsved said. “I’m a pretty calm and optimistic person generally, but man, I was really stressing last week for a bit.”
Storsved reserved the group’s rental vehicles in February — enough to shuttle the 18 high-schoolers and 14 adults partaking in the group’s trip to Breathitt County, Ky.
Six vans were set to shuttle the volunteers and their supplies during the weeklong trip that will begin this morning. But two weeks ago, Storsved was informed the vans were unavailable.
Luckily, other area churches had vans available. Vineyard Church is lending two vans, while First United Church, Sullivan United Methodist and Danville St. James church are each lending one.
“Not only do we have our vans, but we’ll save a little bit of money because nobody’s charging us,” Storsved said. “We just need to have a full tank of gas, which is expensive enough these days.”