Top of the Morning, May 12, 2021
Lambo’s BP returned to our family of N-G newsstand locations this month. Here’s more on the popular and always-open Tuscola stop.
There’s a reason fuel pumps Nos. 11 and 12 are among the busiest at Lambo’s.
A percentage of money spent at what’s called the Warrior Pump — made distinct by easy-to-spot Tuscola signage — goes to the high school, which has been appreciative of the initiative since Day 1.
“Just a way to show our local support,” general manager Bryan Trail said. “People have always been excited to use it.”
Business is good at Lambo’s and — with a new flat grill and expanded menu a couple weeks away — about to get better. “That will give us a nice edge,” Trail said.
Trail, 59, has a history with The News-Gazette, having delivered it while growing up in Champaign. He went on to Central High and Parkland College before embarking on a long and successful business career.
The Douglas County resident is in his sixth year as GM at Lambo’s, part of Tuscola’s competitive travel center market along U.S. 36.
“We’ll always greet you with a smile,” he said.