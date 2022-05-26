Top of the Morning, May 26, 2022
The high-visibility location of Old Glory outside Illinois Terminal can be traced to Bill Volk and Tom Costello of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
Then director and assistant director, respectively, the patriotic pair made sure the flag setup along University Avenue was part of the plans at the downtown Champaign transportation hub, which opened in 1999.
Illinois Terminal is the latest recipient of Champaign American Legion Post 24’s monthly award for proper display of the flag. Terminal director Josh Dhom credits a team of employees for making sure the flag is in tip-top shape.
He also said that as MTD moves forward on expansion plans at Illinois Terminal, the flag’s location won’t change.
“It’s in a perfect spot right now,” Dhom said, “where so many people can see it. That’s important to us,” adding how important it was to carry on Volk and Costello’s wishes.
Do you know of a business to nominate for
Post 24’s monthly flag recognition? Reach out to Chuck Zelinsky by email at mrchuckz@comcast.net.