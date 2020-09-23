Top of the Morning, Sept. 23, 2020
Business awards to share?
Email N-G VP/News Jim Rossow
Angelo Culotta of Fisher (below) didn’t celebrate his national Driver of the Year award by hot-rodding down Main Street or doing donuts in the high school parking lot.
“I kind of like keeping to myself for the most part,” the unassuming 45-year-old said. “Honestly, I don’t know what I did that was so special to get this other than try to do the best I can as often as I can. I’m still trying to figure it out.”
Calm and collected behind the wheel, Culotta is one of three drivers to bag Roadrunner Freight’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, handed out during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. His reward: a plaque, glass trophy and much love from his wife and three daughters.
An Expedited Freight Systems company driver based in Champaign, Culotta’s work week keeps him mostly in central Iillinois. He’s been driving big rigs for about 12 years and 750,000 miles, passing the time by listening to alternative and classic rock on the radio.
His in-cab motto?
“When in doubt, don’t do it. You just end up getting yourself in trouble,” he said. “I’m overly attentive and keep an eye on everyone and anything.”
The recognition, he said, won’t go to his head.
“I get treated with respect and paid pretty well — I have no desire or reason to look for anything else,” he said. “In some companies, you’re just a number and a name. Here, everyone knows who you are.”