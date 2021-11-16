TUSCOLA — U.S. 36 will be closed tonight in Tuscola as repairs take place on Interstate 57 bridges spanning the highway.
The overnight closures will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The work will cause traffic delays. Motorists are being encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
The work is part of a six-year plan in which the Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of roadway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program.