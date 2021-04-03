CHAMPAIGN — If President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes through Congress, Amtrak could add more service through Champaign-Urbana to Memphis, Tenn.
After Biden proposed his plan, which would include $80 billion for rail service, Amtrak released its vision for what it could do with more funding by 2035.
Its new map includes “enhanced services” through Champaign-Urbana.
Spokesman Marc Magliari said the “lowest-hanging fruit” would be to extend the morning Saluki route from Carbondale to Memphis.
There’s a “greater possibility” of that happening “should the Biden plan be passed,” he said.
During non-pandemic times, the Saluki typically leaves Chicago around 9:15 a.m., arriving in Champaign-Urbana around 11:30 a.m. and in Carbondale around 2:45 p.m.
“What if that got to Memphis by 9 p.m.?” Magliari said.
The City of New Orleans route through Champaign-Urbana already stops in Memphis, but since it doesn’t leave Chicago until late in the evening, the trip must be made overnight, arriving in Memphis around 6:30 the next morning.
Extending the Saluki to Memphis “would require collaboration between Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee,” Magliari said.
But, he said, “That’s the kind of thing that’s possible with the combination of funding that the president proposed and the kinds of changes to laws we outlined in January,” referring to a letter from Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn to Congress.
In that letter, Flynn asked for a more predictable, long-term source of funding and the ability to sue host railroads when they don’t give right-of-way preference to Amtrak, as required by law.
Amtrak’s 2035 vision map also includes “enhanced services” from Chicago to St. Louis and new services from Chicago to Rockford and Moline.