TUSCOLA — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday that prompted police to divert traffic off Interstate 57 northbound is being attributed to a car hitting a deer on the road.
The accident, reported about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday about a mile south of Tuscola, was set in motion when a deer ran onto the roadway and the driver of a Toyota vehicle struck it and became disabled, according to state police.
A northbound semi-trailer truck behind the car was unable to slow down and struck it, then went off the roadway to the left, hit a guardrail and caught on fire, coming to rest across both lanes of traffic.
The truck driver wasn’t injured. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The interstate reopened to traffic at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday, police said.
The names of the drivers weren't available.
After the accident Wednesday, state troopers closed the northbound lanes at Exit 192 just north of Mattoon and were detouring traffic east on Coles County Road 1000 N, north on Illinois 130 and west on U.S. 36 back to I-57 in Tuscola.