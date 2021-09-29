URBANA — It’s not the first time Frasca Field has been named Illinois’ top privately owned airport.
But Tom Frasca said his dad, the late Rudy Frasca, would have been proud to win that honor again this year.
“We were very happy to get it,” he said. “My father would have been very proud to get it again.”
The 85-year-old Frasca Field was one of six airports to receive 2021 Airport of the Year honors from the Illinois Department of Transportation. IDOT honored 12 airports in all, with the other six named for 2020 honors.
The awards, also given for each year’s top primary airport, reliever airport, heliport and top two general aviation airports, were given Monday at the Illinois Public Airports Association fall conference in Galena.
Frasca Field, 1402 Airport Road, U, was founded by Louis Dyson in 1936, and Rudy Frasca bought it in 1980, his son said.
Frasca Field last won the privately owned Airport of the Year honor in 2012, and this year marks about the fourth time it’s won, said Tom Frasca, who serves as its manager.
There are a lot fewer private airports in Illinois than there used to be, as insurance costs have risen, the business has changed and the land of some former private airports has been sold for development, Frasca said.
“It’s a tough way to make a living,” he said.
Frasca Field, which formerly ran a charter service and flight school, continues to rent out hangar space and is used by private pilots flying into the community for everything from University of Illinois football games to a shopping trip to Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Frasca said.
The airport’s current business focuses on renting airplane storage space and on fuel sales, mostly fueling medical helicopters, he said.
The continued operation of Frasca Field is subsidized by Frasca International, the flight-simulator company Rudy Frasca founded in 1958.
“We look to the future, and hopefully we can continue this to serve the community as we do,” Tom Frasca said.
IDOT said the 2020 and 2021 airports being honored were chosen based on their accomplishments, “including an outstanding partnership with IDOT and a strong commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.”
Also taken into account are airports’ safety records, maintenance of facilities and promotion of aviation and educational events.
Due to the fact that last year’s conference was canceled by the pandemic, awards were based on the achievements of the last two years, IDOT said.