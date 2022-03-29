DANVILLE — As she gathered candy and organized a group of pilots for a Trunk or Treat event at Vermilion Regional Airport last October, airport manager Alexandra Gale expected around 200 kids to come through with their families to grab some treats and check out some airplanes.
When time came for the event to start and she looked at a row of cars that stretched far down the street, emotions began to flow.
"At the end of the night, we had close to 2,000 kids come into the airport,” she said. “I was close to tears at the end of the night … One of the pilots had run out of candy, but he was putting the kids in his plane. The parents could take pictures, and you could see them just light up. You could tell that this was one of the best moments of their life, and this was a lifelong memory that these families and these children were having.”
In her first year sitting behind her stepfather's former desk, it was important to Gale to promote the airport and educate the community on its importance to the community, including its role as a place for companies Meijer, Love’s Gas Station, McClain’s, Fiber Tech, and Wal Mart, to fly in and deliver goods.
To get people to see the utility of the airport, though, she had to bring them in. She did so by hosting events that included a vaccination, clinic, an Easter egg hunt, and the Trunk or Treat event.
“I’ve worked really hard in my first year to change public perspective of the airport," she said, "and just say, ‘Hey, here’s how we’re a huge economic driver for the community, and even if you don’t care about planes and you don’t care about the economy, here’s some things where you can come out here and utilize the space.”
She was so successful in that venture that the Illinois Jaycees recognized her as one of its “Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois,” earlier this month.
“She’s done a great job following in her father’s footsteps, but at the same time innovating,” said Alan Carlson, a maintenance worker at the airport since 1980.
For Gale, seeing kids experience joy at the airport was especially emotional. After all, the step daughter of longtime Vermilion Regional Airport manager Bob Gagnon grew up with the airport as a second home. She learned to ride a bike at the airport, helped her father with floats for Danville’s yearly Christmas parade that he helped resurrect, and got to know the maintenance crew so well, she called some of theme uncles.
During that time, she saw her stepfather innovate and promote the airport. During his three decades on the job, Gagnon, who died in 2017, oversaw the building of the armory at the airport, brought in cargo carriers that delivered shipments to the area, and extended the main runway by 5,000 feet.
He also helped organize the Balloon Classic, the predecessor to the current Balloons Over Vermillion festival. Gagnon, an artist in his free time, also helped reignite Danville’s Christmas parade and spent hours crafting the airport’s float.
“The parade had diminished pretty much down to nothing,” Carlson said. “He was very instrumental in getting that parade to take off.”
The biggest impression on Gale, though, might have been made by the Women’s Air Race Classic, which Gagnon encouraged to make a stop in Danville. One year, when Gale was a small child, a pilot told her and her mother that she had to make a quick trip in her plane and asked if she’d like to fly along.
“My mom didn’t even get a chance to answer, and I just booked it,” she said. “I went running towards her plane, opened the door, and jumped in. My mom said, ‘Okay, I guess she’s going.’
"It was just this feeling of freedom and complete awe. It’s just a completely different perspective to see the world from 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 feet. And I remember it being so cool that it was another woman. You grow up your whole life reading books and watching movies, and it’s always men that are pilots. Seeing that it was a woman, I remember even at a young age, was really cool.”
When it came time to choose a career path, Gale decided to write down the places she felt happiest. One location rose to the top of the list: airports.
After studying for a career in air traffic control, she worked at Flightstar at Willard Airport for nearly six years, first as a flight scheduler and dispatcher, and then as the Avionics Project Manager.
In late 2020, a friend saw a that her stepfather’s old position and encouraged her to apply.
“I never thought in a million years that I would come back and manage the same airport that my dad did. But she was like, ‘No, I feel it in my gut. This is your time. You need to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Alright.’”
After going into the interview process with low expectations, Gale beat out 40 other candidates for the job.
Now, she sits behind the same desk her stepfather sat behind every day, continuing his legacy at the same time as she’s forging her own path.
"Still to this day, it’s very surreal,” she said. “There’s a lot of nostalgia, of course. But I think what makes everything so exciting is that, obviously my dad did a lot in the airport, but I think I give a fresh perspective. I’m able to take the experiences I had at FlightStar and mesh that with my history out here and kind of just move the airport forward. It’s been exciting to breathe some new life into the airport.”