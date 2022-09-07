CHAMPAIGN — Plans are underway to help get University of Illinois Willard Airport passengers to their gates faster by relocating and expanding the security screening checkpoint.
It will be at least until 2024 before the project is completed, though, according to airport Executive Director Tim Bannon.
The current screening checkpoint is undersized, and the area where passengers line up is also too small, he said Tuesday.
Plans call for relocating the checkpoint on the second level to the former cafe space and expanding it from one to two lanes, Bannon said.
Bannon said the process to select a consultant for this project has begun, with design work to follow and construction expected to begin next year.
The cost of the project will run about $3 million, with $1 million of that funded by a recently announced Federal Aviation Administration grant. The balance will come from other federal grant programs and state and local money, Bannon said.
Willard Airport was one of four stops U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, planned to make today to talk about community project funding he secured.
He also planned to make a stop at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello to discuss $215,000 in funding secured for an emergency power system upgrade at that location.