URBANA — As a national bus driver shortage continues, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is trying everything from a mentoring program to a boost in training pay to help fill its vacancies.
The MTD currently has 41 openings, 35 of them for bus drivers — called operators — according to Managing Director Karl Gnadt.
“We get people in, but we’re seeing attrition at the same time, so right now we’re just holding steady,” he said.
A workforce study released this past October by the American Public Transit Association found 96 percent of the transit agencies surveyed reported they were experiencing a workforce shortage, with 84 percent reporting the shortage was affecting their ability to provide service.
Causes of the bus operator shortage were linked to an aging workforce, competition with other industries for employees and a complex regulatory framework including rules for drug and alcohol testing, commercial driver’s licenses, criminal background checks and driving records. The top reason for workers quitting was concerns about work schedules and pay, the association found.
As of Wednesday, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District was continuing to function at an 80 percent service level due to a shortage of bus operators — though the cuts made have been in frequency of service on certain routes rather than eliminating any of the routes, Gnadt said.
The MTD recently increased its training pay for bus operators to $17.50 an hour, MTD Chief of Staff Amy Snyder said.
After graduation, the starting hourly wage is $20.20 for part-time and $23.19 for full-time operators, with the most tenured operators earning $35.67.
To help retain new operators, the MTD has also launched a new mentoring program, in which seasoned operators work with new ones just out of training to help them through any first-year difficulties they may experience, Gnadt said.
“For the first year of their tenure here, they have a mentor here that spends a significant amount of time with them,” he said.
Another recent change is that the MTD is now also hiring full-time drivers, as well as part-timers, he said.
“In the interviewing process, we hear a lot of people say they want to be full time,” Gnadt said.
The MTD also covers the full premium cost for health insurance for its employees.
Gnadt said the MTD currently is the 13th-highest paying transit system in the U.S., with the other 12 being in large metropolitan areas. With adjustments made for the cost of living in those larger cities, the MTD is the highest-paying for bus operators in the nation, “and that is significant,” he said.
Danville Mass Transit operators earn $20.35 an hour for the first year, $21.48 for the second year and $22.61 in year three, and they earn annual increases in the range of 2 percent to 3 percent, according to Director Lisa Beith.
This smaller transit system currently has 15 full-time and four part-time operators — and no operator vacancies, Beith said.
Danville Mass Transit initially cut service earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the worst point was down seven operators, she said.
But as service was gradually added back, routes were re-evaluated, and some with significantly lower ridership weren’t continued, she said.
Most of Danville Mass Transit’s routes continue to be fixed routes, but at certain times, three routes are combined into a “demand response” system in which one bus covers three routes and rides are scheduled, Beith said.
While there aren’t any operator vacancies for Danville Mass Transit at the moment, Beith said new applications continue to be accepted.
“We’re good with where we’re at, but we always expect there will be turnover,” she said.
What the Champaign-Urbana MTD is looking for in new operators is largely people with safe driving records who enjoy working with the public, Gnadt said.
“We pride ourselves in providing the best customer service we can to the community, so we want people who enjoy working with the public and are friendly, outgoing people,” he said.
Being an MTD employee is “a very rewarding experience,” Gnadt said.
For one thing, operators are getting essential workers to their jobs and bus ridership cuts down on traffic and the need for more parking spaces, he said.
“You are providing a service to your community that is critical to every single member of the community, whether you’re a rider or not,” he said.