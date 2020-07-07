URBANA — The Champaign County Treasurer’s office is nearing the finish line in processing first-installment property tax payments. So if you paid on time, you may see that payment showing up on the treasurer’s website soon, officials said.
The treasurer’s office recently obtained all the remaining files containing payment collections at local banks and will be processing that information through this week, according to county Treasurer Marisol Hughes and her Chief Deputy Alejandra Aguero.
The treasurer’s office also plans to reopen to the public sometime next week now that a protective glass shield has been installed at the front counter, Hughes said. When the office reopens, she said, “everybody needs to come wearing masks.”
The delay in getting his payment processed has been concerning John Dodds of Tolono, who said he made his payment at a bank ahead of the June 1 due date, and the treasurer’s website has continued to reflect that his taxes haven’t been paid. Not only that, Dodds said, he has seen two monthly delinquent payment fees showing up on his property.
He said he called the treasurer’s office and complained when he saw the second late fee and was told by a staff member that the office is working hard. Dodds said he asked what would happen when the second installment on property taxes comes due Sept. 1 if the office wasn’t caught up on the first installments.
“It could get really ugly,” he said.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said she’s received some of the complaint calls from taxpayers hoping she can help.
“But it’s really her office, and she has to run it,” she said of Hughes.
What Kloeppel said she can say is that the treasurer’s office has brought in three part-time staff members to help process payments, and the more calls the staff responds to from taxpayers, the farther behind they fall on processing payments. Both she and Hughes are also continuing to reassure people who made their payments on time that as soon as their payments are processed, the late fees will be removed and they won’t owe that additional money.
Aguero said Hughes tried to get banks accepting property tax payments to provide the payment information in a file that would be compatible with the treasurer’s office system rather than in a form the office would have to input manually.
That didn’t work out with a lot of the banks, she said, possibly due to the short notice or because the banks lacked the staff to be able to do that.
“We are having to input a lot of it manually,” Aguero said.
Hughes is willing to provide training for banks before the second installment on taxes comes due to avoid the same issue in the fall, Aguero said.