Tuesday's coronavirus updates: At 8.1%, Champaign County's seven-day rate lowest in 21-county Region 6; Vermilion reports two fatalities; state sets 5th case record
NEW: With cases on rise, UI chancellor asks for faculty/staff to work from home if possible for next three weeks
The seven-day positivity rate in the region that covers East Central Illinois rose again Tuesday — from 11.3 to 11.9 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures posted Tuesday are through Nov. 7) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 4.2 percent, the same as a day earlier).
A look at how the rate has grown over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day after Nov. 5 testing was factored in:
- Fayette: 22.8 percent (-2.4), 4 of 68 tests positive (5.9% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Effingham: 22.5 percent (+0.8), 43 of 154 tests positive (27.9% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Iroquois: 18.4 percent (+1.2), 60 of 248 tests positive (24.2% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Clay: 16.9 percent (—), 4 of 24 tests positive (16.7% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Macon: 14.6 percent (-0.8), 1122 of 628 tests positive (19.4% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Clark: 13.1 percent (+2.3), 7 of 31 tests positive (22.6% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Coles: 12.1 percent (+0.9), 9 of 66 tests positive (13.6% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Douglas: 12.0 percent (-1.3), 14 of 129 tests positive (10.9% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Vermilion: 11.9 percent (+0.3), 77 of 520 tests positive (14.8% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- DeWitt: 11.7 percent (+0.3), 10 of 68 tests positive (14.7% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Cumberland: 11.4 percent (+0.6), 3 of 45 tests positive (18.8% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Shelby: 11.4 percent (+0.1), 8 of 87 tests positive (11.4% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Piatt: 10.8 percent (+0.9), 22 of 178 tests positive (12.4% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Ford: 10.7 percent (+1.8), 29 of 166 tests positive (17.5% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Edgar: 9.7 percent (+1.6), 4 of 44 tests positive (9.1% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Moultrie: 9.2 percent (-0.6), 8 of 186 tests positive (4.3% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Jasper: 8.9 percent (-0.2), 4 of 16 tests positive (25.0% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Richland: 8.8 percent (+1.1), 6 of 30 tests positive (20.0% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Lawrence: 8.7 percent (-1.0), 13 of 177 tests positive (7.3% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Crawford: 8.5 percent (+0.9), 7 of 15 tests positive (46.7% daily rate) on Nov. 7
- Champaign: 8.1 percent* (+0.3), 141 of 1,376 tests positive (10.2% daily rate) on Nov. 7
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 'A heartbreaking number, and concerning as we move into the winter months'
Thirty-seven Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey on Tuesday.
The district reported five new deaths Tuesday morning, including one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s.
It was the largest daily rise in new COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
"A heartbreaking number, and concerning as we move into the winter months," Pryde said.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 15 Tuesday, to 7,144.
Other county numbers of note:
— Seven residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, up one from Monday.
— Recovered cases were up by 80, to 6,757.
— Active cases were down by 70, to 350.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 105, to 1,277.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 94 active (down 22 from Monday), 2,931 total (up five)
- 61801/Urbana: 47 active (down 11 from Monday), 669 total (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 46 active (down nine from Monday), 752 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 39 active (down five from Monday), 573 total (up two)
- 61866/Rantoul: 28 active (down eight from Monday), 594 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 21 active (down one from Monday), 488 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (down four from Monday), 289 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (unchanged from Monday), 115 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 10 active (down three from Monday), 182 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 9 active (down two from Monday), 164 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged from Monday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 5 active (down one from Monday), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (unchanged from Monday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one from Monday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (down one from Monday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down one from Monday), 42 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Monday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (down one from Monday), 11 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down two from Monday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Monday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Monday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Monday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Monday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Monday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 894,291
- 7,144 confirmed cases
- 37 fatalities
- 11,349 close contacts quarantined
- 1,190 close contacts that became positive
PIATT COUNTY: 'Great number of cases and contacts' stemming from birthday parties, wedding
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
As local health officials respond to the highest weekly case total in DeWitt and Piatt County since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they are releasing information to help guide residents while they wait for contact tracing efforts to begin due to a lag in case reporting to their office.
A total of 113 cases were recorded in the bi-county region for the week that ended Oct. 31: 63 in DeWitt and 52 in Piatt.
“We seem to be getting a lot of calls from area residents related to contact tracing efforts of our agency. Our contact tracing efforts are keeping up with cases, but often there is a lag in the reporting from testing centers around us. We can’t begin contact tracing until we have a case report,” said Dave Remmert, the administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
In the meantime, the health department is advising all suspected close contacts of those with confirmed cases to quarantine at home while waiting for contact tracing efforts to begin.
“There is no need to call us,” Remmert said. "We will be in contact as the test results work into the system.”
The information comes as an additional death was reported in both DeWitt and Piatt counties on Tuesday. A female in her 90s was the eighth death in DeWitt County; a male in his 80s is the fifth death in Piatt.
Cases are spiking significantly locally and statewide.
“We are seeing a great number of cases and contacts in area residents stemming from birthday parties and a recent wedding," Remmert said. "Now is not the time for these sorts of events.
"In each circumstance, we’ve had cases that had as many as 30 people named as close contacts who were forced into quarantine"
VERMILION COUNTY: 58 new cases, 23 residents hospitalized, death toll at 17
Two men in their 80s became the 16th and 17th Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, the local health department announced Tuesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their friends and families,” Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole wrote.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in Vermilion grew by 58 Tuesday, to 1,983.
Of those, 236 are classified as active, with 23 residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
How the new cases break down by age:
- Six residents in their 70s
- 10 in their 60s
- Nine in their 50s
- Six in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- five in their 20s
- Three teens
- Four grade-school-aged children
- Two toddlers
FORD COUNTY: 12 new cases, 408 total
Twelve new cases pushed Ford County’s pandemic total over the 400 mark on Tuesday.
Of the county’s now-408 cases, 277 are classified as confirmed and 131 are probable.
Throughout the pandemic, 17 Ford residents have died of COVID-19.
STATE: Another day, another daily case record
For the fifth time in nine days, Illinois set a pandemic high for new cases, reporting 12,623 on Tuesday and sending its total over the half-million mark.
Of 101,955 new tests statewide, a record 12,623 came back positive, a rate of 12.4 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 11.4 to 12.0 percent.
New cases have now topped 10,000 for five straight days. Here’s a look at November's daily totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
The number of confirmed cases statewide for the pandemic rose to 511,183, fifth-most nationally behind Texas, California, Florida and New York.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 79 deaths statewide:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Cass County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 female 50s
- Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County 1 male 60s
PRITZKER: ‘The majority of our regions are seeing far higher rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 than they ever did last spring’
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
With no signs of slowing, key metrics measuring the spread of COVID-19 — including hospitalizations — continue to push numbers not seen since April and May.
The 4,742 people hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19 as of Monday night marked the highest number since May 8, which was right around the peak of the first wave of the virus. It’s the 16th straight day of increases for hospitalizations, marking an 82 percent increase since the beginning of that 16-day period.
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker lauded positive vaccine news that was reported Monday at his daily briefing in Chicago Tuesday, he said Illinois is still “locked in a struggle with this virus as winter approaches.”
“Across the state, the majority of our regions are seeing far higher rates of hospitalizations for COVID-19 than they ever did last spring,” Pritzker said. “Outside of Cook and the collar counties, much of Illinois’ communities are experiencing the worst surge that they've seen yet.”
With just less than 31 percent of beds available statewide, there were more hospital beds in use at the end of Monday, including non-COVID patients, than there has been at any time during the pandemic.
Region 2 of the state’s mitigation plan has seen hospitalization rates more than double spring peaks while Region 3 has seen hospitalizations more than triple the region’s spring numbers. Region 6 in east-central Illinois has a hospitalization rate 3.5 times higher than the spring, Pritzker said.
The 911 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients statewide were a high since May 30, while the 399 ventilators were a high since June 8. That left about 32 percent of ICU beds and 72 percent of ventilators available statewide.
While bed shortages are a concern, Pritzker said “the number one thing you hear from hospitals isn't so much ‘do we have the space.’ It's ‘do we have the staffing.’”
He noted the state has put in place measures to allow health care professionals who recently left the field to rejoin it, but the concern over staffing goes beyond Illinois.
Pritzker said he has been in touch with hospital leadership across the state and is keeping open the option of opening field hospitals, but there are no immediate plans to do so.
“They have a message for everyone listening,” he said of hospital leaders, “They implore you to make sure that everyone wears a mask and stops gathering with a large number of people in your homes. They need your help.”
On Monday, Pfizer announced preliminary results that showed a 90 percent effectiveness for a vaccine, although more research is still needed on long-term effects, among other aspects of the vaccine.
“There are more trials ahead to determine if there are safety concerns, if the vaccine offers protection to those with prior COVID-19 exposure, if it protects against severe COVID-19, and if its effects on human immunity lasts an appropriate amount of time,” Pritzker said.
The vaccine still must gain approval from the U.S. food and Drug administration, a process that will take an unknown amount of time, but has often taken several years for other vaccines.
Pritzker said the state stands ready “to build the appropriate logistics chain to distribute vaccines to our state's residents,” which includes storage of the vaccine at colder than 100 degrees below zero. In October, the state laid out its vaccine plan which would prioritize frontline workers and at-risk populations for the first batch of vaccines which would be expected to arrive in limited supply.
“Whatever the vaccine that comes we're going to build the capability to deliver that vaccine to the people of Illinois,” he said, noting “we will need a lot of help from the federal government.”
In the meantime, the governor said the state continued to look at ways to prevent the virus from spreading, emphasizing social distancing, masking and staying home.
“As I said last week and yesterday, we're monitoring the numbers closely and additional statewide action is possible,” he said. “It's critical to remember that nothing makes a bigger difference in this pandemic than when a community decides to protect your own by wearing masks, by avoiding gatherings, by temporarily closing high-risk, high-exposure businesses, until we get to a place where it's safer to open again.”