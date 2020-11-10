CHAMPAIGN -- Five more people in Champaign County have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the five new deaths Tuesday morning, including one woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s, for a total of 37 deaths to date.
It was the largest daily rise in new COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
"A heartbreaking number, and concerning as we move into the winter months," said public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
In all, the county added 15 new cases Monday, for a total 7,144, and the number of active cases declined by 70 to 350.
The county's daily test positivity rate, excluding University of Illinois saliva tests, stood at 9.4 percent.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by one, to seven.
The number of active close contacts being quarantined in the county declined by 105, to 1,277.