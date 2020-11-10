Tuesday's coronavirus updates: State sets fifth record for new cases in nine days — 12,623 — as seven-day rate climbs to 12.0 percent; Five more die of COVID-19 in Champaign County
For the fifth time in nine days, Illinois set a pandemic high for new cases, reporting 12,623 on Tuesday and sending its total over the half-million mark.
Of 101,955 new tests statewide, a record 12,623 came back positive, a rate of 12.4 percent.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 11.4 to 12.0 percent.
New cases have now topped 10,000 for five straight days. Here’s a look at November's daily totals, with state pandemic highs noted with asterisks:
- Nov. 10: 101,955 tests, 12,623 cases*
- Nov. 9: 64,760 tests, 10,573 cases
- Nov. 8: 90,757 tests, 10,009 cases
- Nov. 7: 98,418 tests, 12,428 cases*
- Nov. 6: 98,401 tests, 10,376 cases*
- Nov. 5: 86,015 tests, 9,935 cases*
- Nov. 4: 71,857 tests, 7,538 cases
- Nov. 3: 82,435 tests, 6,516 cases
- Nov. 2: 68,118 tests, 9,810 cases*
- Nov. 1: 78,458 tests, 6,980 cases
The number of confirmed cases statewide for the pandemic rose to 511,183, fifth-most nationally behind Texas, California, Florida and New York.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 79 deaths statewide:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Cass County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 female 50s
- Fulton County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80, 1 male over 100
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McDonough County: 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
- Will County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Five deaths, seven residents hospitalized
Five more people in Champaign County have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the five new deaths Tuesday morning, including one woman in her 60s, one woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s, for a total of 37 deaths to date.
It was the largest daily rise in new COVID deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
"A heartbreaking number, and concerning as we move into the winter months," said public health district Administrator Julie Pryde.
In all, the county added 15 new cases Monday, for a total 7,144, and the number of active cases declined by 70 to 350.
The county's daily test positivity rate, excluding University of Illinois saliva tests, stood at 9.4 percent.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by one, to seven.
The number of active close contacts being quarantined in the county declined by 105, to 1,277.
DANVILLE -- In addition to the single death reported by the state Tuesday for Vermilion County, the county health department was also reporting two additional deaths, both men in their 80s.