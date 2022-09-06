Tuscola separation agreement with former principal includes non-disclosure clause for both sides
TUSCOLA — If it hasn’t gotten there already, a check in the amount of $139,659.45 — from the Tuscola school district, made out to Steve Fiscus — should arrive at his attorney’s Springfield office no later than next week.
It will be the final payment from the district to its former high school principal and cover any legal fees and unused, accumulated vacation leave, according to a separation agreement dated Aug. 31 and obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
It’s been three-and-a-half weeks since Tuscola announced Fiscus had been placed on administrative leave and one week since the school board voted to cut ties with its principal.
The reason for the sudden separation was never divulged by either side and, if the terms of the separation agreement are followed, never will be. Reached by The News-Gazette, Fiscus declined comment on the circumstances surrounding his abrupt exit.
Here are the highlights of the nine-page agreement and accompanying documents:
— Any inquiry from a prospective employer about Fiscus’ time at Tuscola should be forwarded to Superintendent Gary Alexander, who may share a flattering letter he wrote on his former principal’s behalf, dated Aug. 23.
In it, Alexander lauds Fiscus’ success at ensuring the district kept up with the latest technology, his setting of high goals for students and his skill as a leader, writing: “Steve amazes me with his ability to lead through his managerial skills. The high school staff appreciates that Steve is in front of all educational elements, allowing the faculty to concentrate on their instruction so our students can succeed.”
— Per the non-disclosure section of the separation agreement, “neither the district nor Fiscus shall disclose the terms of this agreement or Fiscus’ conduct or performance during his employment by the district, to third parties or discuss this matter in the public, except as provided for in this agreement and except as may be required by law.”
— And per the non-disparagement section, both sides “shall refrain from making derogatory or disparaging comments about the other party to this agreement.” A violation will be considered a material breach.
— District personnel may be present when Fiscus is “given the opportunity to clean out his office and retrieve his personal belongings, documents and files” from his Tuscola Google account. He must also provide passwords or other information needed to transfer other accounts — like the one for Sam’s Club.
— The district’s lone comment about Fiscus’ departure — a statement read aloud at last month’s board meeting — was to be sent to all staff, provided to students and parents and made generally available to the community by Alexander.
It read: “The Tuscola CUSD 301 Board of Education and Mr. Steve Fiscus have agreed to a separation agreement ending the District's employment of Mr. Fiscus as Tuscola High School Principal. Both Mr. Fiscus and the Board believe this agreement is in everyone’s best interest. The Board wishes to emphasize this decision was not based on any allegation, and there have been no findings of misconduct against Mr. Fiscus. Any rumors or speculation circulating in our community to that effect are false.”
— A copy of Fiscus’ two-sentence resignation letter, sent to Alexander and board President Brad Ingram, was also included in the packet sent to The News-Gazette. Dated Aug, 31, it read: “Please accept this letter as my resignation as an employee of Tuscola Community Unit School District No. 301, effective immediately. This letter of resignation shall be in full force and effect and irrevocable by me upon delivery to either of you.”