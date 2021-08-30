CHAMPAIGN -- Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday evening along Interstate 57 at milepost 229, according to District 10 state police.
The accident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday when both drivers -- Jorge Adrian Vazquez Marroquin, 29, of Arcola and Patricia Hatten, 53, of Tuscola -- were driving north on I-57.
Marroquin was allegedly driving at a high speed and struck Hatten’s vehicle in the rear, according to police.
Hatten’s vehicle left the northbound lanes, crossed the center median and came to rest blocking both southbound lanes of the interstate, while Marroquin’s vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the center median on its roof, police said.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital.
Marroquin was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear a seatbelt, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, police said.