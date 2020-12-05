URBANA — It’s been 13 years since the University of Illinois retired its long-controversial Chief Illiniwek symbol, and now the university is putting a plan into action that’s intended to promote healing, move forward and establish some new traditions.
Chancellor Robert Jones on Friday outlined several key steps that will be taken over the next three years — all part of an implementation plan developed from the recommendations of a UI commission on Native imagery that went to work in 2018.
While the implementation plan was released Friday, Jones said work is already underway on some of the initiatives that were recommended.
“Work is already started, but we’ll ramp up to the next phase as soon as possible at the beginning of the next academic year,” he said.
The Chief has long been a divisive issue on campus and in the community, Jones said, and he hopes that the discussion and deep dive into this issue that started two years ago has provided an opportunity for healing and reconciliation and a way to move forward.
“We want to recognize the history that occurred over several decades and we want to recognize that what was appropriate then is no longer appropriate today,” Jones said.
Among the plan’s highlights is making in-state tuition rates available to students enrolled as citizens of a federally recognized tribal nation.
The plan also calls for the university to strengthen its partnership with the Peoria Tribe of Oklahoma and develop new relationships with other Native nations that have lived in Illinois.
Among other highlights are plans for the university to explore permanent structures to acknowledge and represent Peoria and other Native nations, and provide a historic account of Native imagery.
Jones said a campus historian is already working on an accurate and thorough history of the campus’s use of Native symbols and imagery.
Also in the works are plans to develop some new traditions.
The new Illinois Spirit & Traditions Council led by Student Affairs, the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Alumni Association will begin developing new traditions — such as music, symbols, branding, marketing or a mascot — that don’t rely on Native American images or traditions, Jones said. The student body will also be involved, he said.
Also on the list: Hiring faculty for the American Indian Studies program, along with a tribal liaison, and returning the university’s Native American collections to tribal communities and lineal descendants.
The implementation plan has evolved from Jones’ designation of a Commission on Native Imagery in fall 2018, which wrapped up its work last year.
In the past year, Jones assigned working groups to work on the commission’s report and develop the implementation plan that was released Friday.
“It’s time to implement a plan to create new traditions that reflect and include all members of our 21st century university community,” Jones said in an email to the campus community.
“The implementation plan provides a bridge from the past to the present, to fully remember the complex intent of the tradition while also accepting responsibility for its painful impact and a vision for the future,” he said.
Dan Maloney, the final official Chief Illiniwek portrayer, is both happy and critical about some of the points in the plan.
One that he likes is the expansion of the American Indian Studies program, something he said the UI has long had the opportunity to do and missed doing during his years there.
He’s also excited about the in-state tuition rate to be offered to Native American students, he said.
“It will provide opportunities for people who may not have had the opportunity to study at a world-class university,” he said.
Two things Maloney isn’t in favor of in the plan:
He has some concerns about the process and final outcome of documenting a history of the use of Native American symbols and imagery on campus, he said.
And, Maloney said, he thinks it’s too soon to come up with new traditions, especially given that some people who supported the Chief felt they were brushed off and ignored by the university.
“I think adding the creation of new traditions, I think that’s a premature step,” he said.