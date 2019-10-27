The Blue Ridge Federation of Teachers ratified a three-year contract with the district school board on Sunday night. A tentative agreement had been reached on Oct. 22 after an eight-hour bargaining session.
Federation President Don Anton called the vote “overwhelmingly positive” for a contract that improved on 1 and 2 percent raises that have been the norm for six years.
“It’s a good contract. We got some big wins,” Anton said. “We got 2.75 percent raises for three years. In the past, it’s been 1 percent, 2 percent for those off schedule, so that’s good. We now have the right to bargain for changes in health insurance. In the past, we’ve been allowed to express our opinion, and then if the board wanted to go another way they could, and last time they did. Now, if there are going to be any changes, it has to be agreed to by the bargaining unit.”
The contract also increases school board contributions to employee health savings accounts from a current $1,900 to $2,500 each year of the contract.
Union membership, which includes about 110 teachers, aides, custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, secretaries and maintenance personnel, had filed an intent to strike and could have walked out on Monday. Staff had been working without a contract since July. Wages in the new contract will be retroactive to that time.
Anton felt community support helped the two sides reach an agreement.
“It became worth it at the last (school) board meeting when I heard former students and community members stand up and talk about the impact all these folks have on their kids and their families. The community stepped up and stood up for us on multiple occasions,” he said after the ratification vote.
The school will vote on the contract at a special meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.