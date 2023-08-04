CHAMPAIGN — Pending approval by the board of trustees, Professor Jamelle Sharpe has been selected as dean of the University of Illinois College of Law, where he said he wants to foster the respectful and friendly environment that brought him to the university.
When Sharpe was introduced to the law school prior to taking on the role of assistant professor in 2008, he was drawn in by the camaraderie and appreciation of different lived experiences he saw there, he said.
“It’s one of the best things about being on the faculty here,” Sharpe said. “I am proud to carry that culture forward.”
Since 2008, Sharpe has been involved in many areas of the university, not just the law school.
He has served as a Provost Fellow and associate and senior associate dean for academic affairs and has participated in university committees for various issues.
Sharpe highlights his time on a committee that reviewed university policy regarding consensual relationships between students and faculty, as well as the Diversity Realized at Illinois through Visioning Excellence committee, which has the goal of promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the faculty hiring process.
If his appointment is approved by the UI’s Board of Trustees, Sharpe would become the first Black person to become dean of law at the UI.
“That’s very meaningful to me, personally, but is also a testament to everyone who had an input into who would become the law dean,” Sharpe said.
Still, the first thing Sharpe mentions as an achievement from his time on campus is his work toward giving a good college experience to his students as a mentor and teacher.
He teaches classes on federal courts, administrative law and immigration law, which he said are important subjects even for students who may not practice in one of those areas.
“It’s really important for students to understand our social contract,” Sharpe said.
Looking to the future, Sharpe said he has many goals for the college.
He said it is already in a good position due to the efforts of former dean Vikram Amar, who Sharpe said was “a gentleman and a scholar of the first order.”
Sharpe said he wants to use his pending position as dean to hire “the best legal minds” and build connections on campus and across the country to create more opportunities for students.
He also wants to market the law school to people outside of the department and spread education of legal concepts and doctrine more widely.
Mental health is another priority, Sharpe said, as he wants to encourage students to be comfortable advocating for themselves and others.
“I want the law school to be the welcoming place I have known, where we challenge ideas but in a respectful way,” Sharpe said.
The next trustees meeting is scheduled for Sept. 21. Until the board votes, Sharpe’s title will be dean of the College of Law designate and Guy Raymond Jones Faculty Scholar.