URBANA — Colleagues are remembering retired University of Illinois Professor Peter Sauer as a humble, intelligent man who used his sense of humor to relate to his students.
“In my career I’ve known a lot of, let’s say, famous faculty ... and a lot of them are really great people,” said Tom Overbye, a professor in electrical engineering at Texas A&M University who worked closely with Sauer while at the UI. “What set Pete apart was his passion to help so many different people.”
Overbye characterized the Grainger chair emeritus in electrical engineering, who passed away Dec. 27 at age 76, as his faculty mentor at the UI.
“He worked with students and taught undergrad classes, but not only did he teach, he did an excellent job, and the students loved him,” Overbye said.
Dave Kuehn, a longtime friend and fellow UI professor, said he and his wife, Maxine, frequently socialized with Mr. Sauer and his wife, Sylvia. They knew each other from their church, Trinity Lutheran in Urbana.
“He was very intelligent, but he didn’t come across that way,” Kuehn said. “He didn’t look down his nose at anybody. He was very genuine.”
Kuehn said his friend had a good sense of humor and “laughed easily.”
Before becoming the church’s treasurer — a post he held for about 25 years — Mr. Sauer participated in Sunday morning Bible studies.
“He was quite outgoing, very knowledgeable about the Bible and very factual about it, too,” Kuehn said. “He was strong in his faith.”
He said Mr. Sauer, who also served as church president at one point, only stopped regular attendance when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“He was very approachable,” he said. “He didn’t have a feeling that you needed to put on any airs.”
Kuehn said Mr. Sauer and his wife took trips to Hawaii every January, where he had professional meetings for the university.
Overbye said Mr. Sauer “was extremely strong technically” in his job with the UI, and he’ll remember him most for “his caring for people and his humility, and his selfless service to the University of Illinois and the students and the engineering profession.”
Overbye nominated Mr. Sauer for the 2022 IEEE Tesla Award, which he won. The award is for contributions to dynamic modeling and simulation of synchronous generators and for leadership in power engineering education.
The award goes to someone whose “exceptional achievements and outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact on technology, society and the engineering profession.”
Upon receiving the award, Mr. Sauer said: “I have always held Nikola Tesla in the highest regard for his practical approach to complex technology and have thought that this award would be a real prize that was worth working toward. The award was possible because of the technical collaboration and help provided by Petar Kokotovic (now at UC Santa Barbara) in the ‘80s through the Coordinated Science Laboratory here at UIUC and collegial interaction with real scholars.”
Overbye called Mr. Sauer “a one-in-a-million individual.”
A native of Winona, Minn., Mr. Sauer earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He was an electrical engineer for the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1998, and earned master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering from Purdue University. He joined the UI faculty in 1977 and retired in 2020 after more than 40 years of service.
A scholarship in his name was established with the UI’s College of Electrical & Computer Engineering.
Mr. Sauer and his wife have two children, Katherine McMahon and David Sauer, and four grandchildren.
Services were held Jan. 20 at Trinity Lutheran.