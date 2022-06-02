CHAMPAIGN — Shortly after marrying her husband, University of Illinois Professor Brett Kaplan hosted a party to celebrate. Fellow Professor Dara Goldman arrived with the perfect gift: a bumping dance playlist curated just for them.
Professor Goldman was one of the first colleagues Kaplan got to know after arriving at the UI in the early 2000s. Thoughtfulness was one of her trademarks.
“Her spirit was so generous,” Kaplan said. “She was always doing things for other people, personally and professionally.”
Professor Goldman is remembered by her peers as a brilliant, multi-discipline scholar, whose warmth, selflessness and positive attitude lasted through 51 years of life.
During 23 years at the University of Illinois, she wore many hats — beyond her professorship in the Spanish and Portuguese department, she was an associate professor in criticism and interpretive theory, Latina/Latino studies and Gender and Women’s Studies.
She formerly directed the UI’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, and led the Program in Jewish Culture and Society until her sudden passing last month.
Her scholarship dissected life and culture in the Hispanic Caribbean — Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic — and she had recently begun profiling its intersections with Jewish identity and culture.
But Professor Goldman’s interests were wide — she’d published articles on the gender politics of reggaeton, a dominant dance music genre in the region, along with Caribbean-identity expression in contemporary literature and film. Her work was informed by deep cultural immersion.
“Like she always said, she was a Jewish woman from New Jersey who maybe took a wrong turn at diaspora,” said Luisa-Elena Delgado, who befriended her fellow professor after serving on her selection committee. “Because she was so Caribbean — it’s like she had absorbed not just the language and the books, but almost the ethos of Caribbean society.”
Professor Goldman was, by many accounts, hilarious and fun, often kicking off her shoes midway through the parties she hosted and starting to dance. She met her eventual husband, Itai, in a ballroom-dance class.
Her musical knowledge came in handy as she crafted endless playlists and CDs for friends and coworkers.
“There was a lightness about her,” Delgado said. “Sometimes academics take ourselves too seriously — Dara was responsible, but she could laugh at herself if that’s what was needed.”
And her Spanish was startlingly perfect for a non-native speaker, said Professor Mariselle Meléndez, who knew Goldman back when she was a doctoral candidate at Emory University, and later served on the search committee that brought her to the UI.
“I always told her, ‘You and my daughter have the same accent,’” said Meléndez, who’s Puerto Rican.
As news of her unexpected death rippled through the departments she worked at, so did the outpourings of mourning and support.
Professor Goldman’s family is working on a scholarship in her name; several departments are planning to host a formal tribute on the one-year anniversary of her passing next spring. Delgado authored a tribute, “Boundless generosity,” that’s been shared across UI webpages.
She was buried two weeks ago in the Jewish section of Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign.
“Dara was a citizen of the world. She could interact and connect with people of any background, culture or religion,” Delgado said. “But she was also very established in Champaign. This became her home.”
Until the end, Professor Goldman was tireless. She worked “insane” hours, even for academic standards, Kaplan said, as she shuffled through her many roles.
“I think she worked too hard,” Kaplan said. “I think it was a question of juggling rather than balancing her commitments.”
And her jobs were not easy: Kaplan preceded her as director of the Jewish Studies program, and was awed with her navigation of many “strong personalities” in the department.
“She was really, really good at being the diplomat who could get those 10 opinions to, if not come to consensus, to at least work toward getting things done,” Kaplan said.
She was also a committed instructor, teaching several advanced classes in her fields of study and adjacent to it, often filling departmental needs. She made the university’s list of “Teachers Consistently Ranked as Excellent” in more than 17 semesters.
She served on 43 dissertation committees and co-chaired eight of them, and recently helped assemble the Central Illinois Jewish Communities’ Archives on campus.
“Dara couldn’t say no, and she cared a lot about her students,” Meléndez said. “She always did it with a great sense of humor, with a smile — I never saw Dara upset.”
The last time Kaplan saw her colleague was after a “moving” introduction Professor Goldman gave before one of Kaplan’s talks in early May. Goldman had gone “above and beyond” to ensure the hybrid format was technologically sound; 11 days later, she was gone.
“It’s particularly hard for all of us, because she was someone who was so intensely alive,” Kaplan said. “It feels almost impossible that so much and life and potential is gone so quickly.”
Delgado still has the CDs her friend made for her over the years: a “Cubania” disc of regional songs, one titled “Despacito” for slower tracks, and a playlist for the Zumba classes they’ve both participated in.
“I can’t look at them yet, it’s too sad. But it’s something I’ll always have of hers,” Delgado said.